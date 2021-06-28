WATCH: Lil Nas X kisses one of his male dancers on stage during BET Awards

Lil Nas X turned in one of the best performances at last night’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, managing to once again break the internet in the process.

The 22-year-old rapper did a live version of his number one hit, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. The performance had an Egyptian theme, with Lil Nax X singing live and surrounded by a group of toned, male dancers.

The performance culminated in him not lap dancing the devil (like he infamously did in the video), but grabbing one of the dancers and passionately kissing him.

You can watch the whole routine below. The kiss comes right at the end.

The performer had little time for some people criticizing the performance.

y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture https://t.co/mGmah0CbP9 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X has already prompted plenty of comments on social media for turning up on the red carpet earlier in the evening wearing a silver, Cinderella-like gown by Italian designer and artist Andrea Grossi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

He then changed and showed off another look: an extravagant white floral pantsuit.

Also grabbing headlines at the awards was Cardi B. She revealed during her performance with Migos that she’s pregnant with her second child. Cardi is married to the Migos member, Offset, and the two already have a daughter.

Although one of the evening’s highlights, Lil Nas X was not nominated for any of the awards. Chris Brown scooped the best ‘Male R&B/pop artist’ and Lil Baby took the award for ‘Male hip-hop artist’.

Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’ was honored for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Queen Latifah picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award. You can check out all the winners and nominees here.

