Very manly Sen. Josh Hawley just got bullied into bending the knee & absolutely no one is shocked

Josh Hawley is a confident, macho man who can stand on his own. The quick-footed senator can’t be threatened or intimidated.

He’s a MAN, remember?! (And if you don’t, you can buy his book: Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs.)

That is… unless it comes to endorsing Donald Trump for president. The Menace of Mar-a-Lago didn’t even have to ask.

He just… inferred.

“So interesting that the Democrats are looking hard at the senate races in both Missouri and Texas. Josh and Ted must be very careful, stranger things have happened!!!” posted Trump on his crazy social media site.

In other words, Trump knows Hawley is vulnerable, and is trying to poke him. Polling out of Missouri shows Hawley only leading his presumed Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, 46 to 42, which is within the 4.9% margin of error.

Kunce and his killer thighs seem capable of pulling off an upset.

Hawley, who previously said there was no point in explicitly endorsing Trump, ran right back to the MAGA train… just like he was fleeing rioters on January 6.

“I’m with him. He’s asked me several times to support him. I said ‘yes,’ and I’ve been saying for a year that I think he’s gonna be the nominee. I support him. I’m gonna vote for him,” Hawley said. “Don’t worry — you can put me down as support, endorsed, stand with.”

Such a brave stand from a brave man.

Sen. Hawley is the epitome of courage pic.twitter.com/AIjtw8TwUz — extra chrispy (@bagga_chrisps) December 12, 2023

Hawley has tried to package himself as a strong voice tearing down congressional witnesses over issues like transgender athletes and women’s locker rooms, and antisemitism.

But it just never seems to work out. Whenever Hawley goes for his star turn, he face plants.

Getting bested in rhetorical combat by the *head of the NCAA* is among the most embarrassing things (though obvs not at the top of the list) that this man will achieve in his entire career https://t.co/U3LfzlOK7d — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 17, 2023

Maybe his most embarrassing moment came last month, when he accused Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for tolerating antisemitism.

Mayorkas reminded Hawley that his mother died in the Holocaust.

“Senator Hawley takes an adversarial approach to me in this question, and perhaps he doesn’t know my own background,” said Mayorkas.

“Perhaps he doesn’t know that I am the child of a Holocaust survivor. Perhaps he does not know that my mother lost almost all of her family at the hands of the Nazis. So I find his adversarial tone to be entirely misplaced. I find it to be disrespectful of me and my heritage. And I do not expect an apology, but I did want to say what I just articulated.”

Check and mate.

Wow Mayorkas just slammed Hawley pic.twitter.com/ctZnnGLxbS — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2023

Now relegated to literally foaming at the mouth, Hawley is falling in line.

Josh Hawley appears to have spit dangling from his lip as he berates the Trump-appointed FBI director pic.twitter.com/xMRgJSsNOu — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Interestingly enough, Cruz, who is also facing a tough reelection campaign against presumed Democratic nominee Colin Allred, hasn’t kowtowed to Trump… yet.

He’s too busy stiffing reporters who ask him about Texas blocking a young mother from ending a life-threatening pregnancy.

“Call our press office.” Chicken sh*t Ted Cruz repeatedly refuses to comment on Kate Cox, the Texas woman denied an abortion by his state. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/CmKhPwqfpJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2023

But if you want to ask Cruz about something that’s irrelevant to his responsibilities, such as the turmoiling engulfing Harvard’s president, he’s your man!

Ted Cruz on Harvard President: You know my podcast.. yesterday’s podcast is entirely on this pic.twitter.com/t52FyjXeQC — Acyn (@Acyn) December 13, 2023

Given that Cruz ultimately supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, despite Trump calling his wife “ugly,” we expect the unpopular Texas senator to rally behind our quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term president, too.

But he’s not doing it yet. Hawley is well ahead of him.

Tough look for the self-proclaimed toughest man on the senate panel.