Lucas Kunce & his killer thighs hit Josh Hawley where it hurts the most: right in the “Manhood”

U.S. Senate hopeful/pro-LGBTQ+ thirst trapper Lucas Kunce is taking his campaign to unseat Josh Hawley to the next level by hitting the gay-hating senator where it hurts the most: his manhood.

Kunce just released a new attack ad narrated by actor Jon Hamm, who is originally from Missouri, trolling Hawley for his unhealthy obsession with masculinity and that weird book “Manhood” he published earlier this month that’s being ripped apart be readers and reviewers alike.

“Jon Hamm’s got a message for Missouri,” Kunce tweeted yesterday, along with the video. “If you want to be told about ‘Manhood,’ Josh Hawley wrote a book about it. But if you want a Marine veteran fighting for you and everyday Missourians in the U.S. Senate, then join us.”

Jon Hamm's got a message for Missouri:



The irony of Hamm narrating the video is not lost upon us. 10 years ago, the Mad Men star caused quite a stir after paparazzi shots were published online outlining what appeared to be his very generous manhood. (“It was a topic of fascination for other people, certainly not me in,” Hamm later told GQ. “By the way, as rumors go–not the worst.”)

Kunce, a 13-year Marine vet who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, caused a stir of his own when he competed in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 and shared a photo of himself running in a pair of short shorts, sparking an online frenzy over his very muscular thighs.

Kunce ultimately lost his 2022 primary to Trudy Busch Valentine, who he later endorsed her and campaigned for. Then on January 6, 2023, he announced he was trying again, only this time he had his sights set on Hawley’s U.S. Senate seat.

Unlike Hawley, when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues, Kunce supports outlawing conversion therapy at the federal level and has said he would support the Equality Act. He has also vowed to help end violence against trans people and stand up for gender affirming care for trans youth.

Hawley, who narrowly won reelection in 2018, hasn’t responded to Kunce’s latest attack ad against him. Probably because he’s distracted at the moment browsing the Chablis at his local wine shop.