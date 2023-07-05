“Many people” are saying Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle have called it quits

This just in: Word on the street is Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have broken up after five years together. 💔

We’re not 100% sure how these rumors began, but they appear to have been inspired by this photo of the one term, twice impeached, twice indicted ex-president’s eldest son holding up a giant fish he caught in the Bahamas last weekend:

BREAKING NEWS: FOX News reports Donald Trump Jr & Kimberly Guilfoyle have ended there 7 year shack up. pic.twitter.com/HRfO5tWe8T — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) July 4, 2023

Soon, everyone on Twitter was talking about the MAGA power couple, who first connected in 2018 while Don Jr. was married to his wife Vanessa, calling it quits.

Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Rumors are floating around that Don Jr & Kimberly Guilfoyle have broken up. Is this true? I looked for sources for this, but can't find any? Anyone got any info on this? — ? Let it Ride ? (@kathrynresists) July 4, 2023

Question: If Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle actually broke up, who gets custody of the chlamydia? — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) July 5, 2023

How sad, and the three made such a nice couple pic.twitter.com/64eiIfa4E8 — debshaas19 🙏❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@debshaas19) July 4, 2023

They are both trash anyways — Adrian (@realAdrianDa32) July 5, 2023

Well gosh…….who’s going to replace them as the most hideous couple on the planet? — Debi in NC 🌊🦋🇺🇦 (@ncdeb6) July 5, 2023

I guess he’ll just have to go back out into the woods and contemplate his lonely stump. pic.twitter.com/2EpNkqhhVC — Jeff Ralston 🥧🥧🍻💉 (@JeffR914) July 4, 2023

It probably ended after three months or so.



But they kept up appearances. — RolandCuthbert (@Roland69399037) July 5, 2023

We did some sleuthing, however, and it appears the rumors are false.

Neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly, who got engaged at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve 2020, less than a week before the January 6 insurrection, have confirmed they’ve split. In fact, the couple just announced they’ll be headlining an event together at the popular 55+ Florida retirement community The Villages along with 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake.

VIP tickets to the event, which is being held on July 18, are $200 and include a copy of Lake’s new book “Unafraid: Just Getting Started.” The fact-free manuscript, which is about how the Arizona election was stolen by Democrats, is being published by Don Jr.’s publishing house.

Guilfoyle also continues to promote the Trump brand and plug her future father-in-law’s 2024 run for president on her Rumble show.

Just the other day she had UFC performer Colby Covington on to talk about the “sham indictments” against the ex-president and to parrot MAGA talking points about how Joe Biden is nothing more than a puppet being controlled by “probably people like the Obamas” and other “super wealthy socialists, the Marxists” secretly running the country.

MMA Superstar @ColbyCovMMA on Joe Biden's cognitive decline:



"People know now he is nothing more than a puppet for the establishment."



WATCH ?? https://t.co/ZmzFI49XhX pic.twitter.com/jZyNBGoM9V — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 5, 2023

Prior to meeting Jr., Guilfoyle was married to California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, while he was Mayor of San Francisco. After they divorced, she was married married businessman Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009, with whom she has one child.

Don Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018. They have five children together. Since they split five years ago, Vanessa has distanced herself from the Trump family and tried to keep a low profile.