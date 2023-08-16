Maria Bartiromo can’t stop talking about the wonders of ingesting horse dewormer

When she’s not dining with one-term, twice-impeached, four-time-indicted ex-president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago or doing her best crazy drunk aunt impersonation, Maria Bartiromo is singing the praises of ivermectin to treat COVID on her Fox News show… in August 2023.

That’s right, y’all. Bartiromo is still–still!–talking about using the horse dewormer to combat COVID even after health experts have found numerous safe and effective drugs to treat infections and, oh yeah, even created a vaccine against the virus and its variants.

“I took ivermectin,” Bartiromo, who was once a respected financial reporter, bragged to Senator Ron Johnson on a recent episode of Mornings with Maria. “And, you know, it was hard to do because initially the pharmacist wanted to report my doctor.”

She went on to say that, when she was finally able to get the prescription filled, “my COVID was gone in a day when I took ivermectin. And now, three years later, the FDA says, ‘Oh, that’s fine. Take ivermectin.’ What?!”

The fact that Bartiromo is still talking about this years after pretty much everyone else, including her colleagues at Fox News, have moved on from the whole bullsh*t ivermectin debate might be surprising… if she weren’t also still butthurt over Trump losing in 2020 and convinced the election was rigged and the insurrectionists were right to storm the U.S. Captiol.

Clearly, the concept of moving on is not one Bartiromo is familiar with… as demonstrated by the same chunky highlights and heavy black eyeliner she’s been sporting since she first started at Fox Business in 2013.

According to the fact-checking website Snopes, her claims are false and stem from misleading articles published on dubious right-wing blogs.

The FDA has never asserted that the off-label prescribing of ivermectin for COVID-19 was prohibited; the agency has reiterated this point in court and in public filings many times prior to August 2023. …The linked guidance document does not prohibit doctors from prescribing the drug, but it does reiterate that the FDA has not approved the drug for COVID-19 treatment.

But these inconvenient facts didn’t stop Bartiromo from repeating the false claims on her show, or from tweeting about them to her 1.2 million followers.

“Doctors Can Prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19: FDA Give me a break. Only 3 years late. And doctors were shamed if they tried to prescribe it in 2020. Mine didn’t listen thank God,” she tweeted.

The public responded accordingly. Here’s what they’ve been saying…

