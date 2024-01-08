Mary Trump has some blunt words for cousin Ivanka

A clip of Jared Kushner has gone viral online over the last 24 hours.
Kushner, a former advisor to the White House while Donald Trump was President (who also happens to be married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka), appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
Kushner spoke of his attitude toward solving challenges in life. He suggested part of his success was due to always finding a way of getting what he wanted.
“If you want to accomplish something, you know, I hear a lot of people complain about what other people do, or why it’s hard or why it’s impossible, and again I say this as someone who’s been so blessed with so many things in life. But when I’ve had challenges or things I wanted to achieve, I just focus and say ‘What can I do?’
“And I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing… if the door closes, I’ll try the window; if the window closes, I’ll try the chimney; if the chimney’s closed, I’ll try and dig a tunnel! If you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it.”
Kushner’s wife, Ivanka, was among those to share the video. She said it demonstrated one of the things she loves about her husband.
“I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there’s always a solution if you’re willing to try enough paths,” Ivanka said. “I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!”
Mary brings Ivanka back down to earth
Both Ivanka and Kushner come from extremely privileged backgrounds. Both benefitted enormously from Donald Trump’s spell in the White House.
Among those to criticize the clip was Ivanka’s own cousin, Mary Trump. The psychologist and writer is the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother, Fred Jr. She has long been a critic of Donald Trump and his elder children. She wrote the 2020 memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.
Mary tweeted, “There’s nothing like 2 billion dollars in Saudi blood money to keep you optimistic.”
There’s nothing like 2 billion dollars in Saudi blood money to keep you optimistic. https://t.co/HcKKPBNOZt— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 7, 2024
The Saudi money
Mary’s tweet refers to how Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a Saudi crown prince-led fund just months after Donald Trump left the White House.
The money went to Kushner’s then newly-launched private equity firm, Affinity Partners. The size of the investment raised eyebrows and questions about why exactly the fund, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was investing such a vast sum in an equity fund with little track record.
Unsurprisingly, Ivanka chose to close her comments section, minimizing replies. However, many were quick to comment on Mary’s tweet and elsewhere online.
Hmmmm….very interesting.— The Call-in Guy (@TheCALLinGuy) January 8, 2024
Especially when you consider that Jared Kushner has accomplished nothing. But good to know he’s trying a number of different ways to do so.
Hmm, her replies are turned off. That’s weird because I thought she would welcome further “gracious compliments”— Just Jane (@jlogue14) January 8, 2024
I'm honestly mystified why Jared and Ivanka don't simply "take the money and run", so to speak. Any attempts at burnishing an otherwise tainted profile at this point is beyond futile, and frankly, a little embarrassing.— BruceGoldberg (@bgoldbergpdx) January 8, 2024
Like when Jared Kushner faced the obstacle of getting into a good college because he is stupid and had bad grades, he found a rich father willing to give Harvard $2,500,000 to overcome that obstacle.— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 8, 2024
It's a breeze to claim that luxury when you're born into wealth, able to escape the grind of real life when things get challenging.🤷♂️😂— My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) January 8, 2024
Dude never worked a hard day in his life. He daddy took over a company and opened Kushner Companies…His dad became a convicted felon and pardoned by Trump. So he can stfu— Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) January 8, 2024
Mister P
Hunter Biden smoking crack with hookers is not even in the same league as whatever Jared/Trump did for that $2B.
ShaverC
Hunter Biden in and of himself is not the issue, it’s his peddling access to his father for $$ that’s the problem.
Kangol2
Thank you. Or to the $7.8+ million Don the Con whored himself out for, from China, Saudi Arabia, etc., while he was US president! Why is he not on trial for this too?
Baron Wiseman
President Trump, unlike the Biden family, provided tangible business services in exchange for the income. Before taking office, President Trump promised in 2017 to voluntarily donate all profits earned by his businesses to the United States Treasury. As promised, President Trump also refused his $400,000 annual salary and donated each payment to various charities. Biden? Not so much.
So the question remains – what did Joe and Hunter Biden sell for their tens of millions received from foreign governments? What tangible services or products did the Bidens sell?
(Hint: Selling access is not a tangible product.)
LumpyPillows
It is actually unclear if Trump donated his salary. I know of no mechanism to do that, by the way.
Providing access is 100% a real business, ask anyone working on K Street. Doing so is also legal.
Now, what did Kushner do for $2,000,000,000 for the Saudis?
Stunning you do not see the difference, but not unexpected.
ZzBomb
@Baron Whataboutism
“President Trump, unlike the Biden family, provided tangible business services in exchange for the income”
Yeah, except that goes against the Emoluments clause in the Constitution.
Baron Wiseman
@LumpyPillows
Wrong.
Even the left-wing Politifact gives the claim a, “Promise Kept.” A few of these charitable donations were reported in the print media. The first $100,000 was donated to the National Park Service.
LumpyPillows
He may have made a donation, with someone else’s money, but there is no way to not take your salary or to redirect your salary to a part of the federal government that I am aware of, with the exception of the IRS. Don is well known for donating with other people’s money.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
The Department of Justice (DOJ) contended that the president had not received illegal emoluments because an Emoluments Clause violation occurs only when the president receives compensation or gifts from a foreign country because of his official duty as president.
However, he donated the income to the United States Treasury anyway.
You are like a mynah bird, eagerly parroting whatever the alleged media rants about.
jp47
If Hunter Biden ever smoked crack with sex workers he probably paid them. Kushner and his family rarely pay for anything.
ZzBomb
@Whataboutism:
“The Department of Justice (DOJ) contended that the president had not received illegal emoluments because an Emoluments Clause violation occurs only when the president receives compensation or gifts from a foreign country because of his official duty as president.”
No they didn’t, instead the SCOTUS said that members of congress couldn’t sue over it, they didn’t say anything about him not receiving illegal gifts and compensation. Try to pay attention. And he never gave up his salary as president. LOL
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Just like you were wrong about Trump’s speech on January 6th, you are wrong again.
(Helpful tip: In 2024, we have search engines. From reliable sources, they can help you not sound like a mynah bird on MSDNC parroting the latest approved narrative. Good luck.)
barryaksarben
How far up your own butt that you think you can read a few books and solve the middleast mess. AND not even BOTHER to talk to the Palestinians. And why would you if you have read a few books that may have not even mentioned them. This was when I realized these people are complete FOOLS. Ive read hundreds of books on the Middle East and I am not so full oc myself to think I could solve or even make a dent in the problems they have over there and I certainly leave one of the groups that is a main sticking point completely out of it. DUMB A***. I mean maybe he should have only talked to the Arabs and not the Israelis? it would be the same stupidity
Baron Wiseman
@barryaksarben
Israel has repeatedly offered compromises to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians on five separate occasions, but they have all been rejected. Under the Oslo Accords, Israel withdrew from roughly 40% of the West Bank and proposed giving up as much as 97% of the territory in exchange for peace. Israel subsequently evacuated the entire Gaza Strip.
The Palestinians don’t believe Israel and Israelis should exist at all. The vast majority of Palestinians want Israelis/Jews dead. How difficult is that to understand? It is very hard to negotiate a two-state solution when the other side only wants death and destruction of their neighbor. Their hatred is not a secret; they declare the death and destruction of Israelis and Israel in their national charter.
Talk about a “DUMB A**.”
Mister P
Again. Not even close to the same league as the $2B quid pro quo.
ShaverC
OK. So Biden crime family is ok to you because they didn’t hustle as much money as the Trump family did?
LumpyPillows
There is a difference between using one’s connections to get access – totally legal, and taking bribes. No one gets paid $2 billion to get access – that’s bribe money.
ShaverC
Lumpy: It is ILLEGAL for Hunter Biden to use access to his politically influential father for money. Whether it’s $2B “donation” or “pay me to talk to my father and use his influence”, both are bribes. Money for favors.
Kangol2
Jared Kushner got a huge leg up in life by being the son of a billionaire. Just repeat that to yourself. There is no problem or challenge this clown faced that his daddy could not buy his, Jared’s, way out of, or find help for him to resolve. (Daddy was less fortunate with his own legal run-ins.) Kushner subsequently married into the family of a wealthy psychopathic heir ($400 million inheritance) and con man who has committed sex assault, fraud, defamation, campaign finance violations, and treason. Kushner’s “peace plan,” which merited a $2.2 billion payoff from Saudi Arabia, was a sham, and Biden warrants whatever blame comes his way for following and trying to build upon it, but more generally, everyone should take Nepo baby billionaire greedster Jared Kushner’s claptrap as just that, less worthwhile than a grain of salt.
Baron Wiseman
Jared Kushner helped broker the Abraham Accords between Israel and four Arab countries. On September 15, 2020, leaders across the Middle East signed the Abraham Accords. This landmark agreement normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Bahrain, then later a renewal in ties with Morocco. The Abraham Accords are a game changer in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for direct flights, people-to-people exchanges, business partnerships, and government agreements that have all led to investment and growth in the area.
LumpyPillows
It was his job. What’s the $2 billion for?
ZzBomb
WOW talk about delusional!
jp47
Where is any evidence that the Bidens took money from any foreign country? Hunter Biden offered to testify before Congress (which Trump refuses to do), but Republicans vetoed it. Why? Because there is no proof of wrongdoing. The GOP is only trying to impeach Biden (w/o proof) because Trump was impeached twice with verifiable proof.
Baron Wiseman
@jp47
Biden set up over 20 shell companies and made a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries. What service did these companies provide? Nothing; they are not legitimate companies.
Found 170 major bank violations from 6 major banks and alleged the Bidens were, among other things, money-laundering and receiving suspicious wires from state-owned entities.
A bank is alleging the Bidens took a suspicious wire from the Chinese government and laundered it through one of their 22 shell companies. (Yes, 22 shell companies. How many do you have? Me? Zero.)
Money has been received from foreign entities and laundered through the shell companies and received by nine Biden family members. Even the President’s granddaughter received a wire from Romania, laundered through a shell company, days after Biden left Romania when he was Vice President.
Joe Biden used at least 3 pseudonyms on over 5000 emails.
FBI form FD-1023 was found alleging Biden took a bribe (which the FBI never investigated, naturally).
Testimony from Devon Archer saying that at that same time period Joe Biden went to Ukraine to fire the prosecutor, Hunter was being squeezed by the owners of Burisma to call DC for help. Biden recounting the Burisma firing is on videotape.
The Committee gained access to a FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million as part of a bribery scheme. The form was not shared with tax investigators.
This is just the beginning; I could go on and on. If you you don’t know of this information, you are in deep need of challenging your “news sources.” The Bidens have received over $20 million. For what? Nobody seems to have an answer. This is an ongoing investigation, still more to come….
DeeAnnCA
In comparing the Biden’s to the Trumps, remember that ex-president Trump has already been CONVICTED of FRAUD. Where there is smoke, there is fire.
Trump only wants to be president for 2 reasons:
– Revenge
– Keep his ass out of jail
Folks should have been listening when his staff made excuses and said that he didn’t understand all that a president was supposed to do. That is as lame as you can get.
Also, how smart can you be if you led 6 of your companies into bankruptcy? He should have never have even been allowed in the same zip code as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
I wonder if they have learned to hide the ketchup bottles?