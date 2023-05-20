instastuds

Mason Gooding’s back tat, Andy Cohen’s birthday suit, & Kevin McDonald’s crop top

By

This week Team Great Britain’s hottest male divers joined OnlyFans, RuPaul gave Architectural Digest a tour of his lavish Beverly Hills mansion, and Pedro Pascal’s “lusty” gay Western premiered at Cannes. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Mason Gooding showed off his back tat.

 

Mason Gooding (@masonthegooding)

Zander Hodgson made his bed.

 

Zander Hodgson (@zanderhodgson)

Colin Grafton soaked up the sun.

 

Colin Grafton (@colin_grafton)

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. pulled the rope.

Anderson Comas jumped in the pool.

 

Anderson Comas (@andersoncomas10)

Gabriel Feitosa sported shades.

Pearl found her light.

 

Pearl (@pearliaison)

Andy Cohen got naked.

 

Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

Josh Popper showed off.

Shomari Francis got out of the shower.

 

Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Kevin McDonald wore denim.

 

Kevin McDonald (@yourfriendkevin_)

Arón Piper wrote a song.

 

ARON🌜🌞 (@aron.piper)

Johnny Middlebrooks stayed strong.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks (@johnny_llee)

Evan Lamicella asked for sunscreen.

 

Evan Lamicella (@evanlamicella)

Blanco dropped an album.

 

BLANCO🇮🇹 (@blanchitobebe)

Benjamin Melzer got married.

Sterling Walker took a selfie.

 

Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Ryan Cleary looked in the mirror.

 

Ryan (@theryancleary)

Victor Turpin met up with friends.

Carson Jones booked a flight.

 

Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper)

And Dylan Efron got bit.

 

Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)