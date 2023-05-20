Mason Gooding’s back tat, Andy Cohen’s birthday suit, & Kevin McDonald’s crop top

This week Team Great Britain’s hottest male divers joined OnlyFans, RuPaul gave Architectural Digest a tour of his lavish Beverly Hills mansion, and Pedro Pascal’s “lusty” gay Western premiered at Cannes. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Mason Gooding showed off his back tat.
Zander Hodgson made his bed.
Colin Grafton soaked up the sun.
Horacio Gutierrez Jr. pulled the rope.
Anderson Comas jumped in the pool.
Gabriel Feitosa sported shades.
Pearl found her light.
Andy Cohen got naked.
Josh Popper showed off.
Shomari Francis got out of the shower.
Kevin McDonald wore denim.
Arón Piper wrote a song.
Johnny Middlebrooks stayed strong.
Evan Lamicella asked for sunscreen.
Blanco dropped an album.
Benjamin Melzer got married.
Sterling Walker took a selfie.
Ryan Cleary looked in the mirror.
Victor Turpin met up with friends.
Carson Jones booked a flight.
And Dylan Efron got bit.
abfab
Chains,
My baby’s got me locked up in chains. Yum.
KyleMichelSullivan
Already follow the Kevin McDonald. Hot little otter, he is.
Rambeaux
Oh yes, indeed.
Fine looking thing.
Denim cut-offs never looked so good.
SFMike
So tired of all these infantile tattoos.
Pietro D
And my BF forces me to watch porn.