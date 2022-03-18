Are Matt Bomer and Bradley Cooper about to become a couple?

Cue the heavy breathing: actor Matt Bomer, known for his roles in The Boys in the Band and Papi Chulo, may have found his new on-screen love interest: Bradley Cooper.

Deadline reports that Bomer has entered talks to star opposite Cooper and actress Carey Mulligan in Maestro, a biopic of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Details about his role remain mum, though we suspect that he would likely play the role of Tom Cothran, Bernstein’s longtime boyfriend. Mulligan will play the role of Bernstein’s wife, Felica.

For the uninformed, Leonard Bernstein is widely considered one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, having penned the music to West Side Story, Wonderful Town , and the iconic film score for On the Waterfront. Over the course of his career, he won seven Emmy Awards, sixteen Grammys and two Tony Awards.

Related:And now to brighten your day, here’s Matt Bomer stripping

Biographers and close personal friends all agree that Bernstein was gay–something he tried to hide throughout the first half of his career. He married Felicia Montealegre 1951 to dispel rumors about his homosexuality. The marriage lasted until 1976 when Bernstein finally left her for Cothran. Maestro will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein’s career as well as his push for racial justice, a campaign against the Vietnam War, and his personal relationships.

Bradley Cooper will step into the role of Bernstein in Maestro. The film will also mark his first outing as a director since A Star is Born in 2018. He also co-wrote the screenplay opposite Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. Cooper scored an Oscar nomination for his performance in that film, as well as nods for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Netflix will bankroll Maestro for producers Steven Speilberg and Martin Scorsesse.

A release date for Maestro has yet to be announced.