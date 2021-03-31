Matt Gaetz’s fiancée urged to “Run girl!” after sharing photo of his bare legs amid teen sex scandal

Rep. Matt Gaetz is currently at the center of a teen sex scandal and things aren’t looking good for the 38-year-old congressman.

Not only is the Department of Justice investigating him, but his Republican colleagues don’t seem to be coming to his defense the way they typically do anytime one of their own is accused of a sex crime.

When asked about the accusations against the Florida lawmaker, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called them “serious” and said Gaetz will be removed from the Judiciary Committee if they prove to be true.

On top of that, LGBTQ Nation reports that Republican staffers are privately “gloating” over what many think is the final nail in Gaetz’s political coffin.

And then there is his fiancée, 26-year-old food analyst Ginger Luckey.

According to her Twitter bio, Luckey is “obsessed with food, data, and positive utility” and the proud “fiancée to @mattgaetz.”

At least, for now.

On Sunday, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Gaetz filming a television appearance. In the photo, the antigay lawmaker can be seen wearing a suit jacket and tie from the waist up, and khaki shorts and sandals from the waist down.

“#FloridaMan vibes from @mattgaetz!” she tweeted.

Little did Luckey know, less than 48 hours later, her #FloridaMan would be the subject of a New York Times report alleging that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and that he paid for her to travel with him.

Now, people are warning her to get out of the relationship while she still can…

Here is some advice, young lady. Break off the engagement and run #Underage #Under18IsACrimeInFlorida — General Funk (@GeneralFunk) March 31, 2021

Is that how he dresses for the old sexual misconduct dates too? — Kev (@electionofshyt) March 30, 2021

Oh he’s definitely “Florida Man” — Isabella Rogers (@Isabell59333021) March 31, 2021

Run girl run!!!! — stella (@stella67595946) March 31, 2021

Good thing he’s used to shuffling around in sandals because that’s all he’ll be allowed to wear soon. — Coast Alitist (@PostCompletist) March 31, 2021

Oh honey. — weegee56 🤷🏻‍♀️ #maskup (@weegee56) March 30, 2021

I hear @RepMattGaetz goes pantless when crossing state lines with a minor. — davidkayecomedy (@LaffWhileUCan) March 31, 2021

Get out while you can Ginger. — Alex (@Blonndie313) March 31, 2021

Gaetz and Luckey first met last March at Trump fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago. They were engaged just a few months later during a New Years Eve party at the club.

Luckey told the Daily Mail that her response to Gaetz proposing was, “Duh!” She also said the couple planned to tie the knot sometime before 2024, but that they had not set a date yet.

It remains to be seen whether the wedding will happen now that her future husband is under investigation for underage sex crimes.

Luckey has not issued any comment on the scandal or the current state of her relationship. Her Twitter page remains public (for now), but her Instagram page is set to private.

Here’s a video of the couple sharing their engagement story with right wing media personality Gina Loudon.

