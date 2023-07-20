Meet Nuno Gallego, the new Spanish fox bringing the heat to Season 8 of ‘Élite’

Netflix‘s blockbuster teen telenovela Élite has been the launching pad for some of the hottest young stars of the last five years.

Since premiering in 2018, the Spanish-language series has introduced us to the gorgeous talents of Omar Ayuso, Andre Lamoglia, Miguel Herran, Aron Piper, Alvaro Rico, and the one and only Manu Ríos, among others.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced the show was renewed for any unprecedented eighth season, making it Netflix’s longest running Spanish series, and revealed the name of the latest hunk joining the Elite thirst trap assembly line.

Nuno Gallego is set to join the ensemble cast and appears well positioned to follow in the show’s top-notch legacy of bringing grade-A shirtless content.

Hola, Nuno!

credit: Instagram (@nuno_gallego)

Born in Coruna, Spain in 2001, Gallego (who is either 21 or 22 years old) currently lives in Madrid and studied acting at the esteemed The Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático.

In addition to his native Spanish, he’s fluent in English and German.

After starring in a couple of short films, the 5’9″ stud’s breakout role came with a leading role in the Spanish musical drama series UPA Next, opposite Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz’s younger sister Monica Cruz.

Gallego portrayed the character Dario and got to show us off his dancing and singing skills as the series was set inside a fictional prestigious high school (sound familiar?) in the vein of the ’80s film and TV series Fame.

Even if you can’t understand Spanish, Gallego’s adorable charisma needs no translation.

See for yourself:

Although we have yet to get details on Gallego’s character on Elite, we do know he’ll be joined by fellow newcomer Ane Rot (Killer Book Club) and returning original cast member Mina El Hammani, who plays the sister of Omar Ayuso’s character, Nadia.

Ayuso is returning for the show’s upcoming 7th season after previously exiting the series at the end of season 5.

Season 7 will also see the arrival of gorgeous studs Fernando Lindez, Alejandro Albarracín, and Gleb Abrosimov, who will be raising temperatures now that Manu Ríos won’t be returning after his character’s arc ended with the season 6 finale.

While season 7 premieres on October 20th, there is no official information as to when season 8 will land on Netflix, but chances are it won’t be until the fall of 2024.

In the meantime, get to know Nuno Gallego a little better through some of his amazing photos below and then give him a follow: