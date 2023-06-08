Meet Pablo Perroni, the hairy bisexual muscle daddy of your Mexican telenovela dreams

Pedro Pascal may have some new competition coming for his sexy daddy crown.

Pablo Perroni is a prolific Mexican actor who has appeared in nearly 20 TV shows and telenovelas, and a slew of theater productions in Mexico City. Among his credits are “El Amor Invencible,” “Sin Rastro de Ti,” and “Yo No Creo En Los Hombres.”

You don’t have to be familiar with his work to understand the 48-year-old is also ridiculously sexy.

Take a peep at Pablo:

After breaking into the industry in 2002, Perroni worked steadily for nearly two decades when he declared his truth by coming out as bisexual in January 2019.

The moment was especially noteworthy as he made the announcement during a press conference alongside his then-wife, actress and singer Mariana Garza.

Mariana Garza respondió al escándalo de Pablo Perroni en una conferencia de prensa en donde ambos estuvieron presentes. Al finalizar, los asistentes y los medios de comunicación ovacionaron de pie a la pareja https://t.co/Dd2exOnU1M pic.twitter.com/VTX7VhXfb7 — Escándala (@escandalamx) January 10, 2019

“I am a human being who fell in love with another human being. I have fallen in love with a man and I have fallen in love with a woman,” Perroni said, according to the Spanish language website Infobae. “And I can fall in love with a woman again or I can fall in love with a man again. We are in 2019.”

What’s not to love:

Perroni and Garza, who had been married since 2006, held the press conference to respond after a local tabloid story alleged there was infidelity in their marriage. In addition to addressing Perroni’s sexuality, the couple confirmed they were in the midst of divorcing, but said cheating was not at the root of the dissolution of their marriage.

“Love was transformed, we returned to being friends after being everything we’ve been,” Garza said at the time. “It’s a different way, it’s a transformation, we have a daughter, we have beautiful spaces and for that reason and for many things that unite us, we will continue to do what we know how to do as a team, effectively the love of a couple changed nothing more.”

In the years since, Perroni and Garza have remained close. Not only do they co-parent their 14-year-old daughter, the thespians worked together in a play entitled Solo Quiero Hacerte Feliz, which translates to I only want to make you happy.

Perroni has also become a huge LGBTQ+ advocate and recently spoke out about the importance of coming out and queer visibility.

proud & happy feet ???? pic.twitter.com/O7keAwG7OC — Pablo Perroni (@pabloperroni) June 22, 2022

“You hear stories of people facing the same situation and experiencing terrible depression or bullying that ends in tragedy or suicide. It seems important to me to talk about it,” he said, according to TVAzteca. “That, somehow, people have references and that they can know and be calm that nothing bad will happen.”

Another aspect of Perroni that is undeniable is his dedication to keeping his physique in excellent shape. A point that he makes clear thanks to the plethora of thirst traps he posts of his hairy torso, bulging biceps and thicc thighs.

el mejor plan…

noches ? pic.twitter.com/dh5hKDALJw — Pablo Perroni (@pabloperroni) May 20, 2023

If you find yourself in Mexico City, you can see Perroni in action as he’s currently starring in the comedic play Un Dios Salvaje (A Wild God).

The rest of us will have to settle with getting his regular daily updates on Twitter. Which is a fabulous consolation prize.

Get to know zaddy extraordinaire Pablo Perroni better through the magic of some of his best social media posts below: