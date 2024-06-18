

Most gays use Sniffies in hopes of stripping down, but the web-based app is flipping the script for Pride Month.

The viral hookup site wants to get you looking tight to hit the streets and has partnered with the gender-expansive fashion line FANG for its new Pride capsule collection.

But don’t come looking for your standard rainbow-hued regalia, because this Pride line features three bold, sultry and attention-grabbing sleeveless tops in body-hugging fits that put a twist on heteronormative tanks.

The Essential Ribbed Tank’s black and gold design gives a nod to wrestling singlets, the gray mesh Pointelle Loop Tank has a peekaboo effect that will keep you cool while getting everyone else hot & bothered, and the Gradient Tank features a shimmering two-tone fabric with just the right amount of sheer. All three feature square neckline and a cropped cut that leaves room for a glimpse of your waistline.

Cruising in style just got a whole lot easier!

As we mentioned, the line is a collaboration with NYC-based gender-expansive brand FANG, which “aims to redefine the relationship between fashion and gender, and explores the dichotomy between femininity and masculinity.”

FANG is the brainchild of founder and creative director Fang Guo, a queer designer who was inspired to start the line after being frustrated with shapeless sportswear in traditional menswear.

Born in Beijing, Guo studied fashion merchandising at the Academy of Art in San Francisco and received a Masters from the City University of New York.

He also definitely knows how to work a look.

With the Sniffies Pride Month collection, Guo hopes the clothes will enable people to feel liberated to explore new aspects of themselves they may have been afraid to show off in the past.

“I want to use this collection to encourage people to always stay curious—whether it’s about kink, love, sex, or just life in general,” he told Sniffies. “Try wearing something bold and statement-making, rather than the heteronormative, obvious choices. Embrace being different, and show off your personality.”

And for more than four years, Guo’s FANG designs have been pushing the envelope with subversive silhouettes that strike a balance between the masculine and feminine and everything in between.

While Guo designs his looks with the queer community in mind, he is especially interested when “masculine presenting” individuals feel confident enough step out of their comfort zones. C’mon, bros!

“I would love to see people wearing some of our subversive knitwear designs, especially those who are more masculine presenting,” he added. “I have immense respect for individuals who know who they are without being afraid to have fun and explore different facets of self-expression.”

For those tempted to throw on something out of their normal wheelhouse but aren’t sure of how, Guo offered up some of fashion advice that he also follows.

“I might pair a femme dress with well-worn combat boots, or combine conventional menswear staples such as cargo pants with a form-fitting, cut-out knitted top.”

Sounds like the perfect way for novices to dip their toes into the gender-expansive fashion world.

Instead of throwing on the same boring tank and 5 inch shorts in your closet this summer, get some inspo by checking out more of Guo’s fiercest FANG creations below:

