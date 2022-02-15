Meghan McCain spends Valentine’s Day rage tweeting about how creepy and “pathetic” Joy Behar is

Hey, how was your Valentine’s Day? Chances are it was better than Meghan McCain‘s, whose entire day was apparently ruined by a one-word tweet from her former The View co-host Joy Behar.

It all started after Meghan shared a photo of herself and her vehemently anti-LGBTQ husband, Ben Domenech, writing, “Happy Valentines Day @bdomenech – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.”

When a user replied by asking, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?”, Behar briefly entered the chat by responding, “Apparently.”

Joy’s admittedly snarky comment was quickly deleted. But not before Meghan grabbed a screenshot of it then tweeted, “Imagine spending your Valentines [sic] Day trolling your ex colleagues [sic] tweet about her husband.”

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Now, imagine spending your Valentine’s Day taking screenshots and bitching on Twitter about how your ex-colleague, who you’ve been trashing in the tabloids for the past six months, literally wrote just one word about you online.

In a follow up tweet, McCain, who hates tell-all books despite publishing a tell-all memoir about her time on The View shortly after quitting the show last year, called Behar “pathetic” and said she “creeps me out.” (We’re pretty sure the feeling is mutual, Meg.)

It’s pathetic and it creeps me out. https://t.co/5DTz6GA6qA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Here’s how people are responding to McCain’s angry Valentine’s Day tweet…

That one word upset you this much? Apparently — JR (@HugYourLove) February 14, 2022

Love Joy. Honestly I am amazed she was able to tolerate you as long as she did! — Valerie Capezzuto (@Valjing) February 14, 2022

imagine spending your Valentine’s Day caring what your ex-colleagues are doing. enjoy the day with your loved ones instead. — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) February 14, 2022

Don’t go there. You wrote a whole article trolling your ex-colleague. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it. — Sharon Mail Kanichy (@smkanichy) February 14, 2022

You’re in a lose-lose situation whenever you tweet. Just best for you to hang it up. You’ll never win. Delete the app and get on with your life (in quiet solitude). that’s a win-win for everyone — Jim Torbett (@JimTorbett) February 14, 2022

A one word response does not appear to be trolling to me. You put it out there so seems to me you were trying to elicit responses. Deal with it. — Donna Lee Wahl (@Donna1012Lee) February 15, 2022

Sweetie, you wrote a tell all about them AND an article bashing Whoopi. Not so respectfully: pic.twitter.com/or3PvQDfWO — Bernardo Marra (@marra_bernardo) February 14, 2022

Imagine spending your Valentine’s Day trolling your ex colleague for trolling her ex colleague on Valentine’s Day by shaming her for trolling her ex colleague on Valentine’s Day after she trolled their ex colleague with an op ed. — Unlikable Tricia (@gt5841b) February 14, 2022

imagine having so little to do on Valentine’s day you devote multiple tweets to it — Truly, Madly, Deekins (@TheDeekins) February 14, 2022

weird flex — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) February 14, 2022

