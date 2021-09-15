Melania Trump to accept award from LGBT group and host gay gala at Mar-A-Lago

The gay, GOP group, Log Cabin Republicans, have announced that the next recipient of its ‘Spirit of Lincoln’ award will be former First Lady Melania Trump.

The award will be presented at the group’s annual ‘Spirit of Lincoln’ gala, which will be held at the Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, on November 6. According to the Washington Blade, Melania Trump will also deliver a speech at the event.

In a statement about the award for Mrs. Trump, the Log Cabin Republicans attempted to explain their reasoning.

“During and after her time in office, First Lady Melania Trump has proven time and again her leadership on those principles. Her BE BEST initiative focused on those most vulnerable among us – children – by encouraging them to be their best, drawing attention to young Americans social and emotional health, issues that LGBT Americans of all stripes empathize with.

“Moreover, in the heat of the presidential election last year, the First Lady passionately reiterated her husband’s commitment to LGBT Americans, supported diversity of thought, and made clear that we are welcome members of the Republican Party, a historic moment not just for LGBT conservatives but for the history of the GOP.

“​​Melania Trump’s acceptance to be the guest of honor at the Spirit of Lincoln Gala even after she has left the White House only reaffirms her unwavering support for the LGBT community.”

The reference to Melania reiterating her husbands’s commitment to LGBT Americans is presumably a reference to her making a video last October for fellow gay GOP group, Outspoken, in which she criticized “cancel culture mobs” and anyone who thought her husband anti-gay.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said in the video. “As leader of the Republican Party and (as) president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally.”

During his time in office, advocacy organization GLAAD kept a record of Donald Trump’s attacks on LGBTQ Americans. It came to more than 180 by the time he left office and included such actions as attempting to ban trans people from serving in the military.

“Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran said in a statement.

“Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”

News of the award may cheer Melania up after what has been bad week for her. It emerged on Monday that former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has penned a memoir of her time at the White House, and Melania does not come out of it looking good.

Among other revelations, Grisham compared Melania to the 18th century Marie Antoinette, describing her as “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”

