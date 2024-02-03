Melania’s multimillion dollar regret, Biden’s expletive rant & Ron DeSantis’ final humiliation

While voting in the 2024 Queerties and Tom Daley’s new diving partner took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

BeBEST: Melania is probably kicking herself right now over the $83.3 million settlement her husband was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll for defaming her & here’s why … [Read all about it on Queerty]

PRAISE BE: LGBTQ+ lawmaker Evan Low explains how dismantling the GOP could save the world. [Read all about it LGBTQ Nation]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

THE MEME QUEEN: Nikki Haley continues to mock the disgraced ex-president and this time resorted to using a Halloween costume meme to emphasize what a loser he really is. We love to watch these girlies fight!

Democrats are ecstatic about the prospect of running against Donald Trump. They couldn’t dream up a worse general election candidate if they tried. Between his legal drama, his terrible poll numbers, and his confusion, Trump will hand Democrats a big victory. pic.twitter.com/mhWbeA6CxO — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 1, 2024

DARK BRANDON RISES: President Joe Biden uses VERY colorful language when talking about the one-term, twice-impeached, four times indicted disgraced ex-president in private and now we want a T-shirt with the nickname. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DRAMA QUEEN: Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s latest hissy fit will make your eyes roll right out the back of your head. [Read all about it on Queerty]

YOU IN DANGER GIRL: The MAGA Cult is no match for the United Swifties of America. 🇺🇸

Taylor Swift is the right's new enemy.https://t.co/LgfJw8Isbp pic.twitter.com/8rj5t4h5OH — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 1, 2024

ICEBERG!: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign debriefs are trickling in & it reveals the extent of the dysfunction behind the apparatus. [Read all about it on Queerty]

JUST DO IT: Three gay US congressmen are demanding the Pentagon restore the honor of the more than 114,000 soldiers dismissed under “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BIDENOMICS: Fox Business host and former Trump White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow went on and on praising how well the US economy is doing after blowing past expectations and adding 353,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate also held steady at 3.7% and hourly wages increased from December. Election Day is November 5th.

Kudlow on Fox Business: "We had a blowout jobs report … I know many of my conservative friends are trying to drill holes in this report. But you know what, folks? It is what it is. It's a very strong report. Not every economic stat should be viewed through a political lens." pic.twitter.com/0w3oq51NM6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2024