Melania’s multimillion dollar regret, Biden’s expletive rant & Ron DeSantis’ final humiliation

While voting in the 2024 Queerties and Tom Daley’s new diving partner took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
BeBEST: Melania is probably kicking herself right now over the $83.3 million settlement her husband was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll for defaming her & here’s why … [Read all about it on Queerty]
PRAISE BE: LGBTQ+ lawmaker Evan Low explains how dismantling the GOP could save the world. [Read all about it LGBTQ Nation]
THE MEME QUEEN: Nikki Haley continues to mock the disgraced ex-president and this time resorted to using a Halloween costume meme to emphasize what a loser he really is. We love to watch these girlies fight!
DARK BRANDON RISES: President Joe Biden uses VERY colorful language when talking about the one-term, twice-impeached, four times indicted disgraced ex-president in private and now we want a T-shirt with the nickname. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
DRAMA QUEEN: Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s latest hissy fit will make your eyes roll right out the back of your head. [Read all about it on Queerty]
YOU IN DANGER GIRL: The MAGA Cult is no match for the United Swifties of America. 🇺🇸
ICEBERG!: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign debriefs are trickling in & it reveals the extent of the dysfunction behind the apparatus. [Read all about it on Queerty]
JUST DO IT: Three gay US congressmen are demanding the Pentagon restore the honor of the more than 114,000 soldiers dismissed under “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
BIDENOMICS: Fox Business host and former Trump White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow went on and on praising how well the US economy is doing after blowing past expectations and adding 353,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate also held steady at 3.7% and hourly wages increased from December. Election Day is November 5th.
11 Comments
FreddieW
We should hear all the things Biden says in private. Young Democrats who’ve never cared for 80-something relatives nor paid attention to the things he’s said on occasion in public need a reality check.
abfab
And you should spare us your constant whining.
FreddieW
abfab, your value as an example of what young gays should avoid growing into is inestimable to Queerty. They should pay you, but you’d probably spend it all on booze.
dbmcvey
Considering the truly terrible things your Trumpmonster says in public, it’s scary what he’s probably saying in private.
abfab
Freddy Failure with that wild imagination. You’re not even 80 but you’re already out of it. Another obsession with age that you should have looked at. Seriously.
dbmcvey
And, Fred, for that matter, younger generations also say really stupid stuff, look at Nikki Haley, Barren, Decraps, etc…
abfab
Did NiKKKy really blame Barack for rascism? I don’t believe it! She’s too nicey nice for that..(she’s a scary bitch).
FreddieW
Strange how the two of you always occur as a pair.
abfab
You’re imagination is strange, Fred.
Chrisk
FreddieW
Says the troll with multiple screen names. oh, the irony. 🙂
ShaverC
“Dismantling the GOP to save the world”? To become a one party system… which means?