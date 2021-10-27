Mexican reality star Luis Caballero addresses rumors that his girlfriend caught him DMing with men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis “Potro” Caballero (@luis_acashore)

Luis “Potro” Caballero is a Mexican singer, dancer, and reality TV personality perhaps best known for his appearances on Super Shore and the spinoff series Acapulco Shore. Currently, he is competing on Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, a Spanish version of Dancing With The Stars.

This week, a tabloid reported that Caballero and his girlfriend, actress Estefanía Ahumada, recently broken up after she discovered DMs of sexual nature he had been exchanging with other men in private.

“Estefanía always forgave him for his bad temper, assaults, and infidelities with girls,” an unnamed source told the tabloid TVNotas, “however, she found something that she couldn’t forgive… Sexual messages with a man.”

Now, Caballero wants everyone to know the whole story is a bunch of B.S. He’s not gay or bisexual, although he doesn’t have a problem with anyone who is.

In a video posted to social media yesterday, the 29-year-old says he woke up to learn that a tabloid magazine “knows more about my life and my sexuality than I do.”

He’s also not letting the rumors get the best of him, saying he’s “ready to dance because I do have a job and I do not have to go around selling stories or inventing nonsense.”

Then he called the story “fake news” and said he would be posting a longer video to Instagram later to “clarify all these things they are inventing.”

We have to say, it’s sad that there are still tabloids out there that think outing people is OK or that being LGBTQ is somehow a scandal. But it’s nice to see Caballero respond in such a mature and measured way.

