Michael Rapaport just leaked homophobic messages from NBA star Kevin Durant and WOW

Michael Rapaport has taken to Twitter to share his dismay after an exchange with NBA star Kevin Durant. Screenshots of the conversation reveal that Durant, the Brooklyn Nets star, used homophobic and misogynistic language to assail the actor.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport captioned the screenshots. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP”

As for the conversation itself, it appears Rapaport, the 51-year-old actor known for roles in Prison Break and The Big Bang Theory, began by advising Durant on an interview strategy last October. The notoriously thin-skinned Durant, however, didn’t appreciate the unsolicited advice.

“I did the interview you d*ckhead,” he wrote. “Tell your baby daddy Chuck to be better at his job.”

In another message, Durant went further. “You a bitch for even caring how I do in an interview,” he said. “All u do is c*ck suck other men for attention. Trump didn’t pay attention to your sorry ass so now u wanna use everybody else to get views and laughs. Your life is a joke you F*ckin c*ck sucker.”

In still other messages, Durant referred to Rapaport as a “c*nt,” a “c*m guzzling bitch,” and a “p*ssy.”

Subsequent to the exchange, Durant confirmed the messages are legit in a tweet of his own, implying that the messages were part of a history of crazy communication between the two. He also issued an apology to Rapaport…though not to women or LGBTQ people.

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!!” Durant wrote.

Rapaport appeared to be less than impressed.

“No we don’t P*ssy. Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife P*ssy,” he tweeted back at Durant.

The NBA has yet to respond to the messages.

In the past, the league has chastised players, including Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo, for using homophobic language on the court.

Jason Collins, a former NBA center who is openly gay, is an NBA Cares ambassador working to make the game safe for queer fans and players. There are currently no openly gay active roster players on the 30 NBA teams.