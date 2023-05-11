Mitt Romney can’t even with George Santos & Donald Trump anymore

Mitt Romney has been on an absolute tear this week, ripping into two of his most infamous Republican colleagues.

After ex-president Donald Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday, Romney was asked by CNN about the jury’s $5 million verdict.

He did not hold back.

“I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump,” he said. “He just is not suited to be president of the United States and to be the person who we hold up to our children and the world as the leader of the free world.”

Mitt Romney on Donald Trump:



"He just is not suited to be president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/47itHxZxF1 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 10, 2023

The 2012 GOP nominee for president continued, “At some point when the people who work with you, your cabinet secretaries, and juries conclude that you’ve done something severely wrong, it’s time for us to recognize that the great majority of those who’ve worked with him are right and he’s wrong.”

Sadly, Republican voters don’t seem to share Romney’s sentiment on this one. Trump is currently the clear frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president in next year’s election.

But Romney’s criticism of members from his own party didn’t stop there.

Yesterday, he was asked his thoughts on New York Rep. George Santos’ recent indictment and, once again, he unleashed.

“He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets,” he said.

Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts in federal court yesterday, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

“It’s a distraction and it’s a punchline for comment regarding the Republican Party that we don’t need,” Romney added.

Of course, this is hardly the first time he’s expressed hostility toward the 34-year-old former drag queen/freshman congressman. At the State of the Union address earlier this year, he was caught on camera confronting Santos by saying, “You don’t belong here.”

He later criticized Santos sitting in the front aisle and “trying to shake hands” with President Biden, saying it wasn’t appropriate “given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation.”

“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney said.

If convicted, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.