Much like her husband’s presidential campaign, Karen Pence’s new book is a total bomb

You probably didn’t know this, but Karen (a.k.a. “Mother”) Pence released a book late last month about her time as Second Lady of the United States and it’s such a bomb that we almost (keyword: almost) feel sorry for her.
When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life was released on September 26. It’s an ironic title for a book penned by a woman who did virtually nothing during her four years “serving” as second lady.
Seriously, can anyone remember anything Karen did other than teach art therapy classes at an anti-LGBTQ+ private Christian school and defend her homophobic husband’s decision not to wear a mask inside a hospital during the height of the pandemic by quoting from the Bible on Fox News?
Anyway, the 244-page memoir dropped a month ago and, in that time, has racked up just nine Amazon reviews and four Goodreads ratings. It’s currently #447,941 on Amazon’s Kindle list and #84,612 on Amazon’s Books list.
Speaking to Newsmax shortly after the its release, Karen said, “One of the things that I wanted to do was write a book that would be encouraging to the reader and tell uplifting stories and talk about some of the fun behind-the-scenes things that I’ve had the privilege to do.”
Sadly for her, the few people who’ve actually read the thing don’t appear to have been encouraged or uplifted by her words.
“Unfortunate jumble of stories that loses the reader’s interest very fast,” one reviewer wrote.
Now, we haven’t read Karen’s book and don’t intend to, but White House correspondent Maureen Groppe (God bless her!) over at USA Today did and here’s what she had to say about it:
There’s very little about what she experienced on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of rioters – some of whom were hunting for the vice president − took over the Capitol and the Pences had to be whisked away to safety by the Secret Service.
Karen Pence doesn’t say what she thought of Donald Trump − either before or after he falsely told his supporters the vice president could block Congress’ certification of Trump’s 2020 electoral loss if he had the courage.
What the book does have is lots of facts about honeybees, many Bible verses, and examples of how she put herself in God’s hands.
Much like her husband’s now-dead 2024 presidential campaign, Karen’s book is a complete failure, but she continues to honor her contract with her publisher by hosting sparsely-attended readings at bookstores around the country and then posting about them to social media.
When It’s Your Turn to Serve is the first book Karen has written, although she has illustrated three children’s books in the past–those creepy Christian-coded Marlon Bundo bunny books that inspired a gay spinoff series chronicling the same-sex adventures of Marlon and his boyfriend Wesley.
Her other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she complained about an article in the paper had recently run that she felt encouraged “children to think they’re gay or lesbian if they have a close relationship with a child of the same sex.”
“I only pray that most parents were able to intercept your article before their children were encouraged to call the Gay/Lesbian Youth Hotline, which encourages them to ‘accept their homosexuality’ instead of reassuring them that they are not,” she wrote.
When It’s Your Turn to Serve is expected to hit bookstore bargain bins this holiday season.
Related:
Shade: The Trevor Project sends 100 copies of gay book to Karen Pence’s school
Noted homophobic institution Immanuel Christian School will receive 100 copies of the pro-gay book “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.”
17 Comments
abfab
She’s going to fall back on her home-made, hand-crafted, small batch, cheap, tacky, DUMB bath towel identification charms to sell to the Nation.
mildredspierce
Even more bland, tedious and snore inducing than him…
abfab
I think the only thing her holy husband gave us was that house fly.
Stan H
I have a feeling he wants to be VP to Trump again. That is why he dropped out so early.
abfab
New York
CNN
—
Leon Cooperman, the hedge fund billionaire who has famously clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her proposed wealth tax, is cautioning voters against returning Donald Trump to the White House.
“It would be terrible for the country if Donald Trump were reelected,” Cooperman told CNN in a phone interview late last week. “He’s a divisive human being who belongs in jail.”
It’s rare for a Wall Street figure to make such critical comments about Trump, at least publicly.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
Divisive?
Like when 70+ Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration by not showing up? Is that when Trump divided America?
Or 19 minutes after Trump was inaugurated and the Washington Post declared the impeachment campaign started? Is that when Trump divided America?
Or perhaps when Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s State of the Union in front of the world, showing disrespect for the President of the United States? Is that when Trump divided America?
Maybe when America had to endure 3 years and over 40 million dollars on trying to prove that Trump only won because of Russian Collusion, when in fact, it was Hillary Clinton and her campaign that had colluided with Russia? Was that when Trump divided America?
dbmcvey
Or when Republicans encouraged their insane base to invade the capital and try to hang the Vice President.
Diplomat
Baron,
Wow a died in the wool Maga. Trump lies like no one short of Putin. He’s an autocrat, a bully, a dictator, a strangler of democracy and a class A seditionist: that’s what divided our nation. Wake up princess.
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
Like when President Trump said in his speech on January 6, 2021…
“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Baron Wiseman
@Diplo
Remember when everyone said Trump was going to wreck the economy and start World War III?
Until COVID, President Trump and his Administration created one of the very best economies in the modern era. Trump created the Abraham Accords in the Middle East. No new wars.
What do we have now? What they tried to accuse Trump of…a wrecked economy and World War III.
Congratulations!
dbmcvey
Because, Oxymoron, Trump was cruising off Obama’s success. When the pandemic hit he showed who he is and crapped the bed. That’s who your hero is.
Diplomat
Bar
We’re not in WWlll nor is the economy wrecked. What we do have is an ex president about to be convicted of attempting to over throw an election through violent means. And he will go down no doubt. Do show me the evidence that he won the election and you may have something to stand on. Trump manufactured the big lie, and it’s dividing our country. He’s the most divisive tool in political history. We’ll wait for your proof of T winning the election or that it was rigged. You seem to have all the answers.
dbmcvey
This reminds me of the Twilight Zone episode “to Serve Mankind.”
Kangol2
She could always knit some tasteful cozies or book covers with her name, “Mother,” woven in, to boost sales, no? Then there’s always prayer.
johncp56
From the books of Karen comes some of the hate of good Christian love, disapproval of life smug hidden behind GOD whoever that is, how someone can use the word Care, and then deny people there rights
Fahd
Who remembers Dan Quayle´s wife? I think I recall her as worse than mother in that she thought she was the brains behind the man. Someone had to be, I guess. Fade away now….
cuteguy
Mother needs to go away with her loser husband/master (or whatever her Bible tells her to call him)