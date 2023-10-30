Much like her husband’s presidential campaign, Karen Pence’s new book is a total bomb

You probably didn’t know this, but Karen (a.k.a. “Mother”) Pence released a book late last month about her time as Second Lady of the United States and it’s such a bomb that we almost (keyword: almost) feel sorry for her.

When It’s Your Turn to Serve: Experiencing God’s Grace in His Calling for Your Life was released on September 26. It’s an ironic title for a book penned by a woman who did virtually nothing during her four years “serving” as second lady.

Seriously, can anyone remember anything Karen did other than teach art therapy classes at an anti-LGBTQ+ private Christian school and defend her homophobic husband’s decision not to wear a mask inside a hospital during the height of the pandemic by quoting from the Bible on Fox News?

Anyway, the 244-page memoir dropped a month ago and, in that time, has racked up just nine Amazon reviews and four Goodreads ratings. It’s currently #447,941 on Amazon’s Kindle list and #84,612 on Amazon’s Books list.

Speaking to Newsmax shortly after the its release, Karen said, “One of the things that I wanted to do was write a book that would be encouraging to the reader and tell uplifting stories and talk about some of the fun behind-the-scenes things that I’ve had the privilege to do.”

Sadly for her, the few people who’ve actually read the thing don’t appear to have been encouraged or uplifted by her words.

“Unfortunate jumble of stories that loses the reader’s interest very fast,” one reviewer wrote.

Now, we haven’t read Karen’s book and don’t intend to, but White House correspondent Maureen Groppe (God bless her!) over at USA Today did and here’s what she had to say about it:

There’s very little about what she experienced on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of rioters – some of whom were hunting for the vice president − took over the Capitol and the Pences had to be whisked away to safety by the Secret Service. Karen Pence doesn’t say what she thought of Donald Trump − either before or after he falsely told his supporters the vice president could block Congress’ certification of Trump’s 2020 electoral loss if he had the courage. What the book does have is lots of facts about honeybees, many Bible verses, and examples of how she put herself in God’s hands.

Much like her husband’s now-dead 2024 presidential campaign, Karen’s book is a complete failure, but she continues to honor her contract with her publisher by hosting sparsely-attended readings at bookstores around the country and then posting about them to social media.

Thank you to everyone who came out to my book signing in Greenwood, IN today! pic.twitter.com/yzFpomX809 — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) October 21, 2023

Thank you Carmel Barnes and Noble for a great book signing! I look forward to seeing more Hoosiers next Saturday from 1PM-3PM at the Greenwood Barnes and Noble! pic.twitter.com/MQvcPVscUR — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) October 14, 2023

Thank you to everyone who came out for my first booking signing for “When It’s Your Turn to Serve” in Virginia tonight! pic.twitter.com/tvvFxBvQNU — Karen Pence (@KarenPence) September 30, 2023

When It’s Your Turn to Serve is the first book Karen has written, although she has illustrated three children’s books in the past–those creepy Christian-coded Marlon Bundo bunny books that inspired a gay spinoff series chronicling the same-sex adventures of Marlon and his boyfriend Wesley.

Her other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she complained about an article in the paper had recently run that she felt encouraged “children to think they’re gay or lesbian if they have a close relationship with a child of the same sex.”

“I only pray that most parents were able to intercept your article before their children were encouraged to call the Gay/Lesbian Youth Hotline, which encourages them to ‘accept their homosexuality’ instead of reassuring them that they are not,” she wrote.

When It’s Your Turn to Serve is expected to hit bookstore bargain bins this holiday season.