This naughty little elf just released a closeted gay version of Mariah Carey’s #1 Christmas hit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stanchris (@stanchris)

A naughty little elf has made a closeted gay version of Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday tune “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” And while it’s unlikely to snatch her crown for (Unofficial) Queen of Christmas, it’s an enjoyable little stocking stuffer nonetheless.

The parody is called “All I Want for Christmas is Dudes” and it’s the creation of social media star StanChris, who makes comedic content with pranks and funny interviews for Instagram and TikTok. (He’s also on OnlyFans BTW.)

In the video’s intro, StanChris is at his own wedding, ready to marry a young woman even though he’s remembering his past intimacy with a young man. Two months after the wedding, he can’t help but cruise a young male couple while hanging with his newlywed wife at the park.

We then get glimpses of him and his wife at different ends of their bed: He scrolls through hook-up apps while she reads an article entitled, “Could Your Husband Be Gay? 9 Signs He Is And Is Hiding It.”

A match made in heaven it ain’t.

Two years ago, StanChris made a parody of WHAM!’s “Last Christmas,” much to the delight of his followers, the influencer tells Queerty.

That parody included such lyrics as, “Last Christmas I gave you my bussy, but the very next day, you said you were straight…. Now I know what a fool I’ve been, but if you top me now, I know you’d fool me again.”

He wanted to make another parody, and so he chose Carey’s Christmas hit.

“I wanted to make something funny, but relatable for gays who have lived closeted lives,” StanChris tells Queerty. “Something that would make people smile or chuckle during the holidays because I know for some people the holidays can be a tough time if you aren’t close with your family.”

His latest video ends with a sexy surprise from Santa, but little does the singer realize… Santa already has a boyfriend.

It actually makes sense that StanChris would make songs about “straight” guys who aren’t sure about their own sexuality. His past TikTok videos include interviews where he gets straight men to name male celebrities they think are hot and a video of himself pretending to be confused when his mom finds “boys kissing” in his internet search history.

Watch “All I Want for Christmas Is Dudes” below…

And while you’re here, check out “Last Christmas I Gave You My Bussy”…