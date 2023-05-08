Neil Patrick Harris dances around shirtless while getting ready in his dressing room

Neil Patrick Harris has enjoyed a guest run for the past month in the Broadway show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Yesterday was his final performance. He took five minutes out of his dressing room preparation to talk about how great the show is, and how much he’d enjoyed doing it.

He also spoke passionately about the wonders of good theatre and slapstick comedy.

“I have never heard more uproarious laughter for two hours… I feel super blessed to have been a part of it for a short period of time,” he said.

“Other times you go to the theatre and think, ‘I could be doing so many other things with my life right now.’ Or you go to the theatre and you think, ‘OK, it was fine.’ But sometimes you just want to go to the theatre for a diversion, to laugh, to put all of the world and stuff aside and just enjoy yourselves. And that might sound easy and kind of basic, and in point of fact, the layers of comedy, whether they be physical, or verbal, or Marx Brothers, or Buster Keaton, all line up like waves of well-thought-out, technical, Rube Goldberg, Mousetrappy, comedy, and whether you’re 7 or 70, you’re loving the show.”

“Who doesn’t love Peter Pan, especially when almost everything goes wrong?”

Drag Me To Dinner

Harris next project was announced last week. He and his husband David Burtka will star in and executive produce Hulu’s Drag Me to Dinner.

In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring dinner parties. Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood will decide the winner. Competing drag queens will include Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West, Marti Gould Cummings, Willam, and more.

Drag Me To Dinner will make its debut on May 31, with comedian Murray Hill as host. You can watch the brand-new trailer for the series below:

Peter Pan Goes Wrong continues at the Barrymore Theatre.