Netflix just hung a bunch of its queer creatives out to dry

Netflix is being put under the microscope this week after their latest round of layoffs, and we don’t think the recent goodwill from Heartstopper fans will be enough to protect the streaming giant from scrutiny.
150 full-time employees at Netflix were recently let go as well as contractors across multiple teams. Among these contractors were agency writers at the streamer’s minority channels Most (LGBTQ focused), Netflix Golden (API focused), Strong Black Lead (Black focused), and Con Todo (Latinx focused).
So many deeply, deeply talented people were asked to leave Netflix today. People who were integral to the fabric of the teams I used to lead across Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, MOST and Netflix Golden.
Comment below if you were one of them so I can spotlight you!!
— Myles Worthington (@MylesTW) May 17, 2022
This is following Netflix’s recent scandal involving Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special and the subsequent “like-it-or-leave-it” culture memo that stated “if you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”
The whole situation has left some wondering if any of these recent layoffs were targeted.
So Netflix fired most of its POC employees recently and now most of its queer employees.
Sounds like they’re using “low subscribers rates” as an excuse to discriminate.
— 🌸Bibi🌸♿ (@bibicosplays) May 17, 2022
Netflix has assured that this isn’t the case and that the channels will still be run in-house by people from their respective communities, as well as pointing out that this move is affecting teams like Netflix is a Joke, Netflix Film, and Netflix Geek as well, and not just the minority-focused teams.
Shortly after Queerty reached out to the steaming giant for comment on Wednesday, it posted a tweet specifically addressing the issue (though the quote tweets show a less than stellar reaction from their audience).
Your favorite Black, LGBTQ+, API, and Latinx stories will always have a home on @strongblacklead @Most @netflixgolden & @contodonetflix, with voices celebrating – and from – those communities. pic.twitter.com/mJcMfXbKgT
— Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2022
Regardless of the reasoning, the amount of queer creatives and creatives of color suddenly finding themselves out of work has made for an unfortunate look for Netflix among many consumers in the community.
In addition to reaching out to Netflix, Queerty contacted several queer former employees of the company affected by these layoffs for comment. We will update as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: A previous version of this article stated that 150 employees and contractors at Netflix were laid off. Netflix has clarified that the number cited referred to full-time employees specifically, and does not include their previous contractors.
15 Comments
bachy
I’d be curious to know how many queer creatives are employed by NETFLIX outside of those generating LGBTQ-specific content.
Invader7
Uh oh.. Netflix screwed itself and there will be more viewers cancelling their subscriptions !!! Netflix is now officially tone deaf and regressive !!!
Prax07
There really, for me, hasn’t been anything new of any quality to watch on Netflix for a while now. Not interested at all in Heartstopper, not interested in most of the foreign movies or shows, that leaves little else. Once Stranger Things new season comes out and I watch it there’s really no reason not to cancel and switch to something else for a while.
graphicjack
you’re missing out on Heartstopper… literally everyone I know and have heard had seen it says it’s amazing. It’s a quick watch and it’s just super cute and heartwarming… not something we tend to see nowadays.
Prax07
I don’t care for teen/tween romance stuff at all, and the fact that’s it’s “heartwarming” tells me right there I won’t like it. I’m more into thriller/horror/scifi so it’s definitely not something I’ll watch.
CatholicXXX
Enough of this “Latinx” bs. It’s Latino or Hispanic. NOT “LATINX’
BigJohnSF
thank you
RichBos
Yes, I thank you too. My partner is Latino and, like 98% of all Hispanics, he HATES the word “Latinx.” It’s woke BS — not everyone is looking to erase feminine/masculine aspects of their language. But activists of all types keep trying to shove it down their throats. Ain’t gonna work.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
Then why some want to call themselves “WHITE?
inbama
They’ve got tons of excellent LGBT programming verses one controversial comedian.
The way the professional crybabies are reacting, you’d think the situation was reversed.
MrGoldman
I agree. Don’t let the perfect outweigh the good.
tjack47
I’m not sure I buy this story. That they were targeted. It may be some of their lousy content. It’s true I’ve been thinking about cancelling. I seem to scroll through the choices, and much of it just reads as silly, outlandish(not in a good way) or uninteresting. I hadn’t cared to watch Chapelle, so I’ve not seen it. Comics and controversy is what I grew up with, but mostly, the good ones, they said shit about everyone.
MrGoldman
Netflix is financially in trouble so they need to cut some of the underperforming areas. They did not dissolve these groups. There is no mention of other areas where many straight employees have been cut. This performative outrage may seem large amongst friends on Twitter, but it will have no effect. Netflix has been on constant expansion but the time has come for contraction. It doesn’t necessarily equal racism or homophobia.
BigJohnSF
The Chappelle special was a Queerty scandal – it wasn’t a Netflix scandal. And if they are letting go of creatives representing minority groups, it must be because people aren’t watching the programming they are creating. This company is very data-driven.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
Life goes on?