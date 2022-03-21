yes sir

This new ‘leather daddy pokémon’ has Gay Twitter’s attention

There’s a new daddy on the block, and his name is Machamp.

The Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Unite released its latest update last week, adding dozens of new skins for its characters. The multiplayer video game lets players pick a pokémon to battle it out arena-style with other players online.

One of the new outfits for the four-armed pokémon Machamp is already a big hit with fans.

While the game calls the skin “Punk Style Machamp,” gay players know a leather daddy when they see one.

And there’s clearly someone on the design team who knows their way around a beer bust.

Here’s what other players are saying:

 