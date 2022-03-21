This new ‘leather daddy pokémon’ has Gay Twitter’s attention

There’s a new daddy on the block, and his name is Machamp.

The Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Unite released its latest update last week, adding dozens of new skins for its characters. The multiplayer video game lets players pick a pokémon to battle it out arena-style with other players online.

One of the new outfits for the four-armed pokémon Machamp is already a big hit with fans.

Are you feeling lucky? Punk Style Machamp is now available in #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/1ZeHvLwSGc — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) March 19, 2022

While the game calls the skin “Punk Style Machamp,” gay players know a leather daddy when they see one.

Not machamp heading out to the eagle… I’m… pic.twitter.com/Z6EOeueqaK — ??big comfy cootch?? (@CootchieKun) March 18, 2022

And there’s clearly someone on the design team who knows their way around a beer bust.

Ok what gay designed this Machamp skin? pic.twitter.com/0UGKThfXwu — Yoshi ???? (@yoshi12370) March 18, 2022

Here’s what other players are saying:

Ok I see you Pokémon and your leather daddy machamp pic.twitter.com/yqJS8FCpTk — Nayowayo (@ScrappyWappyDoo) March 18, 2022

Finally, Pokémon representation for the LGBT leather community pic.twitter.com/VQP3YE4t4j — Scott Free (@misterscottfree) March 18, 2022

i might just uhhhh play pokemon unite again for this i'm weak ? — steph ?? (@orbshaped) March 18, 2022

Didn't have 'machamp is a leather gay' on my 2022 bingo card https://t.co/dVwTqpCfLl — Testament Pit Crew (@mrfeelswildride) March 18, 2022