North Carolina Lt. Gov says being gay serves no purpose, straight relationships “superior”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is at it again. The proud homophobe used another church sermon to take further aim at the LGBTQ+ community. This one took place the Sunday before last (Nov. 14), at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

A video of his speech shows him questioning the purpose of being gay.

“If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing,” he told the congregation, reports the Charlotte Observer.

He said he didn’t want to explain to his grandchildren why two men were kissing if they saw it on television.

Robinson compared being gay to “what the cows leave behind,” and maggots and flies, who he said all serve a purpose in God’s creation.

He went on to say a gay man once asked him: “So you think your wife and you, you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and my homosexual relationship?”

“Yes!” he bellowed to the congregation. “These people are superior because they can do something these people can’t do,” Robinson said, in reference to reproduction. “Because that’s the way God created it to be. And I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so.”

He also addressed trans people.

“Ain’t but two genders — male and female. Two. There are two genders, male and female,” Robinson said to an ovation.

“I don’t care how much you cut yourself up, drug yourself up and dress yourself up, you still either one of two things — you either a man or a woman. You might be a cut up, dressed up, drugged up ugly man or woman, but you still a man or a woman, and I don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

He took aim at anyone who holds science above “the wisdom and knowledge of Jesus Christ,” questioning recent scientific alarm around climate change.

‘Those same people will tell you that there are 32 genders. Where? On the Muppet Show,” he asked, prompting laughs from the church.

He pledged to continue speaking out on religious matters, despite his role as Lieutenant Governor, because “God is the reason why I am here. God is the reason this nation is here.”

“In America, you have the right to be a homosexual and, as an elected official, I have a duty to protect your constitutional rights, and I will,” he said. “But we in church right now, and we are talking about church stuff, we are talking about God stuff.”

Robinson made headlines last month when comments he made at a church in June went viral online. He spoke out against LGBTQ issues being taught in schools, saying, “There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”

In the wake of those comments, state Democrats called on Robinson to resign. The White House called his comments “repugnant”. However, Robinson has stood by his remarks and says he no-one can “intimidate” him into silence. At last weekend’s sermon, he said he hoped his comments were being video recorded and shared.

After video of his appearance duly appeared online, a small protest was held outside Robinson’s office on Friday. Some of those attending were members of the LGBTQ-friendly St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh.

St John’s senior pastor, Vance Haywood, addressed the protestors and said of Robinson, “This man’s theology and religious practices are not only flawed and a perversion of the Christian tenets; he places countless people at risk of violent attacks and even murder every time he opens his mouth.”

“Mark Robinson has no place standing at the holy desk of any legitimate Christian church unless it is to confess his sins against humanity and ask for forgiveness.”

