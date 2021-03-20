Norway has a bone to pick with Grindr

The Norway Consumer Council has ordered the dating app to purge any user data obtained through illegal means.

“The Consumer Council is now asking the Data Protection Authority to impose measures to ensure that the company also must identify and delete illegally collected personal data,” the Council said in a statement. “As long as this data is out there, it may be shared onward and be used by companies that monetize personal data for surveillance-based marketing and other purposes.”

Related: Norway slaps Grindr with whopping $12 million fine. Here’s why…

Reuters reports that the edict follows news earlier this year that Norway’s Data Protection Authority had opted to fine Grindr for $11.8 million over illegal use of user data. Grindr is accused of selling that data–which includes user locations, sexual interests, and other personal information–to advertising companies for additional revenue. In 2020, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the governing body which sets guidelines for the collection and use of personal data, found that Grindr violated European Union policy through its sharing of user information. Norway is not a member of the EU, though the nation does generally follow EU policy.

Grindr has yet to comment on the demands.