NYC gay bar brick thrower arrested, says he’s LGBTQ and did it over “something personal”

CCTV footage of a man throwing a brick at the window of an NYC gay bar went viral earlier this week. The owner of the bar shared the video on social media.

David DeParolesa runs Vers in Hell’s Kitchen. He says someone has thrown bricks at the window three times in five days. He and his staff believe it was the same person. The window was shatterproof but still cracked.

DeParolesa released the CCTV footage as he says the NYPD appeared to be getting nowhere with their investigations. He hoped someone might identify the man.

That CCTV footage led to other, clearer footage of the same man shopping at a nearby bodega.

Yesterday, cops made an arrest. They took Sean Kuilan, 34, into custody and are charging him with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for the three attacks.

On the way to court, cops walked Kuilan in front of the media. Asked why he’d appeared to attack a gay bar, Kuilan said, “I’m gay myself.”

Asked for the reason he’d attacked the gay bar, he replied “something personal”. He later told investigators he was “exacting revenge” on behalf of a female friend who had an ongoing issue with someone at the bar.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said, “Basically, what he says [is] he knows a girl who had a problem with one of the guys in the bar and he was exacting revenge. As of right now we don’t have any reason to believe it is [a hate crime].”

Vers in Hell’s Kitchen thanks people for their support

Besides the gay bar incident, Kuilan was also sought on a warrant in a menacing case from September 2, 2021, reports NY Post. On that occasion, he’s alleged to have pulled a knife on someone and threatened, “Are you okay with dying?”

Besides the three attacks in recent days, a fourth attack on the window took place a few weeks ago. However, there’s no CCTV or other evidence to link that to Kuilan.

DeParolesa told the Post he was happy over the arrest, and an increased police presence in the neighborhood following the media coverage. News of the window attack came just hours after a gunman killed five at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, heightening fears and tension in the community.

“I am really happy that the case is moving forward and that the detectives on the case have been diligent and that there’s progress. I really do hope it’s just this one person and that we can close the book — I’m uncertain it is.”

The bar also posted a statement thanking people for their support.