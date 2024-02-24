Nyle DiMarco’s spread, Matteo Lane’s pits & Chris Olsen’s washboard

This week Omar Apollo teased a new album, Madonna fell on stage, and OnlyFans star Max Lorde shared his unusual pre-bottoming ritual. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Matteo Lane showed pit.
Luis Suarez took a shower.
Greg Scarnici hit the beach.
Nyle DiMarco lingered in the locker room.
Steve Lutsk woked on his “dad bod.”
Taylor Stilson tried on clothes.
Elliott Norris stayed in Colombia.
Adonis Daddy kept it sixtyfine!
Chris Olsen showed off.
Bryce Willard Smithe popped a squat.
Luke Evans took a vacation.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger rocked a high waist.
Caleb Marshall pumped up.
Tradell Hawkins snapped a selfie.
Mike Rizzi honeymooned.
Christian Styles played outside.
Tomas Gonzalez wore red.
Jaidus covered up.
Matt Lister took a hike.
Wilson Cruz woke up early.
Arthur Nory took a break.
Joey Zauzig sweat it out.
And Wyatt Cushman drove the car.
4 Comments
Terry
It’s incredibly hypocritical of Queerty to continue to post ANYTHING from Elliot Norris. He’s very cute; but he supports and is sponsored by Chik Fil A, a company that spends big cash to take the queer community’s rights away. Please STOP featuring Elliot!!
Fahd
Haven’t seen Wyatt Cushman, professional teaser, in awhile. Looks like he’s been bulking up.
tommyboy5023
Mateo Lane and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, I know. Is it too much to ask to tell us who the rest of these people are?
jp47
When is Luke Evans NOT on vacation?