tiktalk

The Old Gays on Halloween, sexy time with Lance Bass, & where to stuff your pillows

By

Relive the magic of Boomer Esiason’s impossibly hot 90’s Hanes commercial, then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok:

Jen Psaki defended Pete Buttigieg.

@bfcuties#duet with @nowthispolitics #jenpsaki

♬ original sound – NowThis Politics

Andy Cohen met “Andy Cohen.”

@matturday.night.liveAndy Cohen Meets ANDY COHEN!! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #andycohen #wwhl #impression #SpiritDay #housewives @bravowwhl

♬ original sound – Matthew Friend

The Old Gays got dressed up.

@oldgaysCategory Is: Halloween Costumes 👻 #halloween #costume #transformation #fyp

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Thomas Sanders spilled the tea.

@thomassandersGotta get that fun in… 🎃 #halloween #relatable #comedy

♬ original sound – ThomasSanders

Lance Bass treated his husband.

@lancebassThis is why @michaelturchin married me. #funny #gaytok #sex #sorrynotsorry

♬ original sound – Tega jr

Straight guys looked up Sean Cody.

@ytrussian.officialTrolling is a lifestyle

♬ original sound – Sam

Someone got a haircut.

@mikamalonNice hair cut! #ftm #transgender #trans #fypシ #fyp #fy #foryoupage

♬ Didnt Know I Came To Target To Get ROASTED – STEEERLING

The MoveU guys went viral again.

@moveuProper pillow placement for better alignment while catching those zzz’s 💤 #sleepgrampillows #alignment #sidesleepers #pillows

♬ original sound – MoveU

The public revealed their pronouns on live.

@semma6655part 3! #fyp #theythem #pronounsmatter #sheher #hehim #askingpeoplespronouns #live #xyzbca #respect

♬ original sound – Emma

And Queen Of Flipss lit up South Beach.

@queenofflipss“I don’t set the bar, i FLIPS it” 👑🤸🏾‍♀️ ##qof

♬ original sound – Queen Of Flipss