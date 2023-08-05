instastuds

Omar Ayuso’s bathtime, Aric Taylor’s deep woods, & Daniel Benson’s biceps

By

This week Andy Cohen confirmed his top/bottom preference, Max Emerson flaunted his recent engagement, and a sweet old man shared his jaw-dropping sex story. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ace Wild went skinny dipping.

Maluma dropped a new song.

Julian Turizo Zapata changed the station.

Sterling Walker ran two miles.

Daniel Benson had a drink.

Johnny Middlebrooks sweat it out.

Omar Ayuso snapped a selfie.

Jordan Torres got in bed.

Manu Rios hit the beach.

Rajiv Surendra tested the water.

Scott Bixby took in the view.

Chris Salvatore released a book.

Kedward Avilés caught his reflection.

Aric Taylor took a hike.

Derek Chadwick stood tall.

Omar Apollo posed for Loewe.

Kevin McDonald got wet.

Telly Leung stood in the ocean.

James Colebrook displayed his Kenergy.

And Jake Williamson conquered the gym.

Related

PHOTOS: Men are rocking skimpy bodysuits & they’re turning hot gay summer into an inferno

Speedos and thongs are so last year! This summer is all about the scantily-clad gays in skimpy bodysuits.