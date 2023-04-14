Pete Davidson finally reveals if he’s as, ahem, large as everyone thinks

credit: Shutterstock

Pete Davidson’s package is, apparently, just right.

The size of the former Saturday Night Live star’s manhood has been the subject of rumors for years, with many of the comedian’s exes and friends feeling the need to rave about his impressive endowment.

Ariana Grande seemingly ignited the buzz after jokingly tweeting that he was “like 10 inches” during their brief engagement in 2018.

After ending it with Grande, the 29-year-old dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor, and many believed his secret to linking up with so many beautiful women had to be related to his size.

Then during his nine-month stint within the Kardashian-verse, Kim added to the penis-palooza by bringing up Davidson’s “BDE” during an episode of her Hulu reality series.

Watch Kim get dickmatized with Pete below:

On Thursday, Davidson put to bed all the whispers and innuendo and finally disclosed whether or not he’s as cocky as everybody says he is.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, host Charlamagne tha God brought up all the hoopla over his allegedly massiveness.

“I don’t understand. It’s really not that special,” he humbly said, before deflating expectations. “It’s a very normal-sized penis.”

Of course, normal is relative. According to studies, the average length of an erect penis is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches, per the National Institutes of Health. While a more recent study claims men have increased in size over the last 30 years bringing the average to upwards of 6 inches. Yet, every top in Grindr swears they’re 8… 10… 12!

Without disclosing an actual number, Davidson appears to be the Goldilocks of bulges.

“It’s not too big or too small,” he added. “It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

So now that that’s settled, everyone can simmer down with all the thirst over Davidson’s member, right?

Maybe not.

Pete Davidson said his penis is "just right" not really big or small. Prove it Pete flop it out and show us! I triple dog dare you — Cincinnati Gay Guy (@CinciGayGuy) April 14, 2023

Unfortunately, unless Davidson enters his OnlyFans era, the general public may never get full closure on this very pressing issue.

At the least, viewers will be able to feast their eyes on more of a fully clothed Davidson when his new sitcom Bupkis starts streaming May 4th on Peacock. Check out the trailer below: