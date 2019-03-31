PHOTOS: New museum offers rare glimpse at gay life in the 1940s, on Fire Island and beyond

A new art museum is opening in Miami that will house the full collection of gay artist George Daniell, whose work offers a look back at the “glamour grit of yesteryear, with a strong dose of homoeroticism.”

The George Daniell Museum in South Beach is part of a new multi-museum complex housed in the same building as the World Erotic Art Museum. Visitors will be able to peruse the extensive gallery of Daniell’s work beginning April 3, in conjunction with the start of Miami Beach Pride events.

Related: PHOTOS: Vintage Gay Couples Help Preserve Our Vibrant Queer History

Daniell worked as a photographer for Time, Life, and Esquire, and along with his penchant for photographing the alluring and frequently nude male figure, captured the images of many big celebrities of the day including Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Lena Horne and Georgia O’Keefe.

“The new George Daniell Museum will be of great interest to both the LGBTQ and the mainstream communities, to see both the glamour and grit of yesteryear, with a strong dose of homoeroticism,” said Helmut Schuster, Director of the George Daniell Museum. “We are thrilled that the public will finally be able to see these images in their entirety.”

Related: PHOTOS: These Vintage Gay Pride Photos Are Absolutely Everything

Here’s some of Daniell’s work to be featured: