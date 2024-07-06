The parades are done, the Pride flags are down, the corporate logos are back to their boring colors. June has come and gone, meaning Pride Month is over.

Our feelings of pride can certainly continue—we’re proud to be queer 12 months a year, after all—but July is Gay Wrath Month, according to social media.

Know Your Meme reports Twitter users started promoting Gay Wrath Month—alternatively dubbed LGBT Wrath Month—at least as far back as 2017. Some picked June as the wrathful month, but July has become the more popular choice.

And there’s a lot to be angry about this July.

For starters, the ACLU is tracking 527 anti-LGBTQ bills in the United States. Trans women of color are still facing fatal violence across the country. LGBTQ individuals and their rights are under threat around the world. And trans youth’s access to gender-affirming healthcare now hinges on a forthcoming Supreme Court decision.

On top of all that, there’s all the anxiety surrounding the upcoming election further fueled by the horror of the far-right’s plans to takeover the government and enact Project 2025.

Take a deep breath!