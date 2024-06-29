Follow these 10 empowering queer activists to help treat your 2024 election dread

In saner times, being a convicted criminal, encouraging Americans to inject themselves with bleach to fight Covid-19, and refusing to accept the results of an election they lost fair and square would deem a candidate unfit for public office. But these are not saner times. This is 2024, where polarization and alternative facts reported by right-wing media have made the rematch between President Biden and former President Trump unnervingly close.

It’s easy to get cynical and disengage from politics when it feels like nothing matters. But elections do matter, as evidenced by the “unprecedented” attack on LGBTQ+ rights during Trump’s first term. Analysts, for what it’s worth, are warning his return to power would bring even more extreme policies than before.

Now’s not the time to tune out—it’s the time to plug back in. Stay calm, carry on, and follow these 10 LGBTQ+ people to feel empowered to act this election season: