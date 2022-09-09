Will Harry and Meghan’s kids get prince and princess titles following the Queen’s death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted a wave of sadness around the world. Nowhere more so than in the United Kingdom. As the nation reels from the news and comes to terms with the end of her era, commentators are reflecting upon the changes that will take place in the coming days.

One of these will be a shuffling in the titles of the Royal Family. Obviously, Prince Charles now becomes King Charles. His wife, Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, becomes Queen Consort.

His eldest son, Prince William, now takes on the titles of both Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall (inheriting the latter from his father). William will eventually, at a later date, become the Prince of Wales. At the same time, his wife, Catherine, will become Princess of Wales, like the late Diana.

There has been some speculation already as to where this leaves the kids of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Royal experts previously said that as the great-grandchildren of the late Queen, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor were too far down the line of succession to be automatically granted the titles of “Prince” and “Princess.”

Meghan previously expressed shock at this decision in her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. She expressed upset at the “idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be”.

William’s kids do have titles, but that’s because they are the children of the future king.

Now, with the passing of the Queen, Charles becomes king. Harry and Meghan’s kids are therefore the grandchildren of the monarch, not the great-grandchildren.

According to rules set out by King George V in 1917, this means they are technically entitled to an HRH title.

Harry and Meghan famously stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to the US, so what bearing this has on their kids’ titles remains to be announced. The couple may not even want their kids to have royal titles.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday. She was 96 years old.

Harry and Meghan happened to be in the UK when news of the Queen’s failing health was announced. Harry made a dash to Balmoral to be with other close members of her family, but it’s reported he and William arrived too late to see the Queen before she died. Prince Charles and Princess Anne were at the Queen’s bedside when she passed.

The Queen’s death has prompted tributes from around the globe. In the US, President Biden issued a statement. It said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

He has told reporters he will “probably” attend her funeral, which will probably take place in 10 or 11 days.

Yesterday, several US landmarks were illuminated in her honor. This included the Empire State Building (in silver and purple), and Atlanta City Hall. A large digital billboard in Times Square featured a prominent image of the Queen.

Elton John pays tribute

Many celebrities have paid tribute, including Elton John, who lives near the Queen’s main residence in recent years, Windsor Castle. Performing in Toronto last night, the gay superstar said, “She was an inspiring presence to be around… she was fantastic.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it.”

“She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family. She’ll be missed… but we’ll celebrate her life tonight with you, OK?”

He then performed a version of his 1974 hit, “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Projections of the Queen illuminated the screens beside him.