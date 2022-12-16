Rahul Kohli wants to tag-team with Henry Cavill and we would like to see it

With Henry Cavill’s recent departures from both the Witcher series and his DCEU role as Superman, people are all too eager to put him in some new positions. One such person is Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli, who would love to join Cavill in a tag-team fantasy — game, that is!

After news of Cavill’s DC exodus hit, Kohli suggested they team up to put their shared love of fantasy game Warhammer to good use.

So far, the open offer has received over 175,000 likes:

Hey Henry, fuck it, let’s make a Warhammer movie/limited series. Kind regards, Rahul — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 15, 2022

For the record, we would love to see their Warhammer.

For those not in the know, Kohli is an avid ally of the LGBTQ+ community, even using he/they pronouns as a cisgender man in an attempt to help normalize the singular “they” in popular English. (As a note, people already use the singular “they” all the time, but some of them love to be obtuse!)

However, many folks’ favorite aspect of his gay allyship is his years-long dedication to being horny on main. He’s regularly a menace on Twitter, engaging with his thirstiest fans and encouraging their parched behavior.

His Instagram is also a goldmine, with him having been a prolific thirst-trapper since his iZombie days (as well as publicly posting very work–unsafe fanart of his own characters).

Judging by this past work, a team-up with Henry Cavill sounds just lovely:

