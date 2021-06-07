Ricky Martin worries he’s not getting work because he’s gay

Ricky Martin has opened up about the “disappointing” lack of acting offers coming his way, and he wonders if the issue is being gay and out.

The pop star and talented actor, whose most notable role came in 2018’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, came out in 2010.

His portrayal of Gianni Versace’s lover, model and fashion designer Antonio D’Amico, earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie that year. But apparently that recognition hasn’t been enough for quality offers to keep coming.

Speaking candidly about his career, the 47-year-old star told People: “I love acting. I’m waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European.

“I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me.

I don’t know if I’m not getting parts because I’m gay. But if that’s the case, it’s really sad. I’m going to keep working until life is different.”

Since coming out, Martin has appeared on Broadway once, in Evita, and as a judge on several international iterations of The Voice. In 2020, he appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Also in 2020, he voiced Don Juan Diego, a sentient matador doll, in the popular animated Netflix holiday film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Last week, he also told People that he still feels “a little PTSD” from that time Barbara Walters tried outing him during an interview in 2000.