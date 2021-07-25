Right-wing pastor claims gay sex “proves” the existence of God

A homophobic, right-wing pastor has made the outrageous claim that gay sex proves the existence of God, and somehow disproves the theory of evolution.

Right Wing Watch reports that pastor Jack Hibbs of the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California released a video this week shaming LGBTQ people for enjoying sex as a means of expressing affection.

“When two people of the same sex get together, it’s out of sheer wanton lust and pleasure only for self,” Hibbs sermonizes. “Nothing comes of it. No life can come from it. No family can come from it.”

“If you’re an evolutionist, you have to be against same-sex unions,” he continues to rant. “If you’re an evolutionist, what is one of the statements? It’s the survival of the fittest, right? And in evolutionary theory, the survival of the fittest has to procreate. … But if evolution is true, then there would be no such thing as homosexuality, because over the last 400 trillion, billion, zillion, quadbillion, zillion, nillion, years, evolution would have washed that out. Homosexuality—LGBTQ actions—prove the existence of God, because God’s word says this would be some of the outcome and actions of the Last Days.”

Sure, Jan.

Evolutionary biologists often point out that homosexuality is a naturally occurring phenomenon in nature, documented in hundreds of animal species. In 2019, for example, officials at the Sydney Aquarium announced a world-famous penguin, gay couple, Sphen and Magic, were raising children together. For that matter, Hibbs seems to posit that heterosexual couples are somehow unable to have sex for pleasure and affection; rather, they can only engage in sex for procreation.

As for the existence of God, well, on that point, we have to agree with Pastor Hibbs. We know many men that have seen the face of God while engaged in gay sex. We are happy to provide references.