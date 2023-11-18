Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis goes bust, Ivanka’s bizarre memory loss, & Nikki Haley’s extremist rant

While Fellow Travelers‘ spiciest scene yet and Chris Pine’s pride in being a short-shorts legend took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

THE FRAUD KING: Amid his litany of legal battles, the walls continue to cave in on Donald Trump‘s crumbling financial empire with yet another loss of $73 million from one of his shady business endeavors. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SASHAY AWAY AWAY: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis got his wig snatched after the Supreme Court refused to re-instate Florida’s draconian drag ban. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

HALEY’S COMET: Republicans are trying to convince America that Nikki Haley is the sane, moderate candidate for president even though she’s determined to burn it all to the ground just as much as all the other extremist GOP dudes.

Ok, well, glad we don't have to worry about it then https://t.co/zwqSo0ERbS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2023

WHITE LIES: Former first daughter Ivanka Trump‘s memory of her disgraced father’s disastrous four years occupying the White House is very sketchy and a lot of people don’t believe a word of what she barely said on the stand. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE FABULIST LIFE: Gay GOP embarrassment George Santos is going down in MAGA flames amid a wild shopping blitz of cosmetic procedures, makeup and and gay sex workers. [Read all about it on INTO]

RELIGIOUS LOON IN DA HOUSE: Newly elected GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson’s homophobia has no bounds as the latest developments show his Christian publishing firm called MPOX an “appropriate penalty” for being gay. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MAKE AMERICA FIGHT AGAIN: Oklahoma’s menacing GOP Senator Markwayne (yes, one word) Mullins flaunted his neanderthal chops by threatening to brawl with a labor union boss during a Senate committee hearing and forced an adult in the room, Sen. Bernie Sanders, to break up the heated exchange.

@cspanofficial Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) almost got into a fistfight with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien during a hearing Tuesday on labor unions. “You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” Sen. Mullin said to Mr. O’Brien. “Okay, that’s fine, perfect. I’d love to do it right now,” Mr. O’Brien replied. “Then stand your butt up then,” the senator said. “You stand your butt up,” Mr. O’Brien shot back. Sen. Mullin then stood up from the dais and began to move toward Mr. O’Brien, prompting Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to intervene. “No, no, sit down! Sit down! You’re a United States senator!” Sen. Sanders shouted. Sen. Mullin and Mr. O’Brien then bickered throughout the remainder of Sen. Mullin’s question time. (? : Senate HELP Committee) #senate #laborunion #fight #markwaynemullin #teamsters #berniesanders #cspan ? original sound – C-SPAN

GURL, BYE: With the GOP in total and complete chaos, five homophobic Republican House members have opted to retire early instead of trying to continue to spread their hate agenda. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SNOWFLAKES: Fox News threw a hissy fit over Target selling a nutcracker Christmas ornament adorned with a rainbow flag and had an anti-trans commentator join in to spread right-wing holiday spirit. [Read all about it on Queerty]

LIFE ON THE MAGA LIST: During an appearance on Mary Trump‘s podcast, Queen Kathy Griffin didn’t hold back on how the one-term, twice impeached, four-time indicted, disgraced ex-president tried to destroy her & FAILED.

How do you SURVIVE Donald fatigue?



Tonight legendary comedian Kathy Griffin and I have a RAW, INTRIGUING and often FUNNY discussion on the personal impact Donald has had on Kathy’s life, how she’s bounced back, and keeps on fighting.



This is just the trailer! FULL link here:… pic.twitter.com/TYrbpcP3N8 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 15, 2023