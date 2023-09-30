Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ sinking ship, Ivanka flips sides, Nancy Pelosi’s gay club caucus

While Taylor Swift’s new man friend and Jwan Yosef‘s booty pics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

CIRCUIT QUEEN: Nancy Pelosi defended her icon status by taking time out from watching House Republicans implode to enjoy a night on the town at a local gay bar in Washington, D.C. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DEBATE DEBACLE: With his polls numbers circling the drain, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ humiliating performance at the second GOP presidential debate was capped off with his signature brand of homophobia. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PREACH: Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett obliterated the GOP’s sham indictment inquiry of President Biden with an epic read for the ages.

BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS the Biden Impeachment Inquiry & Donald Trump!



This is an absolute must-watch & share.



Follow @JasmineForUS ?? pic.twitter.com/LXiZ9TvU7z — Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) September 28, 2023

DADDY’S GIRL: Ivanka Trump is readying for her big day in court … to testify against her father. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WORD SLAYER: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg continues to destroy Republicans who try and come at him with asinine climate change rhetoric. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BEER BRO: Sen. John Fetterman gave Republicans a boozy clap back for all their hard work spearheading the nonsensical impeachment inquiry while the government heads to a shutdown.

This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™? squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey. pic.twitter.com/g9yFlC48HX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 28, 2023

MAY SHE REST: With the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein, it’s unclear what kind of BS 81-year-old Mitch McConnell will try to pull now. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SHANTAY YOU STAY: A federal judge has ruled the Texas law aimed at banning drag performances is unconstitutional. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

YES SIR: Departing Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley used his retirement speech to get one last dig at the ex-president who appointed him in 2018. Thank you for your service, Sir!