Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ sugar daddy bails, Ronnie Woo’s smoke show & Dua Lipa’s music shocker

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MASTER AND SERVANT: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ biggest donor has stopped funding his disastrous 2024 campaign and is demanding he make huge changes to his culture wars, stat! [The Guardian]

BABY STEPS: As of today (August 7), more gay and bisexual men in the US will be allowed to donate blood, but there’s still a catch. [NBC News]

IDOL BEHAVIOR: Adam Lambert claps back at online trolls after they made homophobic comments about his boyfriend’s appearance when photos of the couple out on a date went viral. [Buzzfeed]

REST IN POWER: Paris Is Burning star and ballroom legend Carmen Xtravaganza passed away from cancer at the age 62. Watch the trailblazer discuss her journey in a clip from the 2006 documentary How Do I Look:

HATE CRIME: A teen suspect has been charged with the murder of O’Shae Sibley, the gay man stabbed to death while voguing at a Brooklyn gas station. [CBS News]

‘MEMBA HIM: Aughts pop star Ne-Yo backpedalled and apologized to the LGBTQ+ community one day after sharing his thoughts on gender identity and criticizing parents that support their transgender kids. [Billboard]

JUST DESSERTS: The entire staff of a Cinnabon store in California have gone on strike after a franchise executive allegedly banned all Pride flags and decorations at the location. [LGBTQNation]

SIZZLIN’ DISH: Celebrity chef Ronnie Woo proved he can definitely raise the heat outside the kitchen with his latest bikini thirst trap.

SEEING RED: Florida reverses ban on AP Psychology and will allow it to be taught to HS students with the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity topics despite the state’s draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law. [USA Today]

DISCO IS DEAD: Twinks are in tears as Dua Lipa says her next album isn’t being released until 2024 and it won’t sound like her previous dance bops. [Uproxx]

CHURCH OF THE POISON MIND: The Pope made vaguely accepting comments saying the Catholic Church is “open to everyone” even though it won’t allow gays to marry or women to become priests. [The Week]

SAY MY NAME: After omitting Lizzo‘s name from “Break My Soul” last week following allegations of abuse and wrongdoing from the “About Damn Time” singer’s dancers, Beyonce once again included her in the mix during her DC concert.