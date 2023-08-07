Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ sugar daddy bails, Ronnie Woo’s smoke show & Dua Lipa’s music shocker

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
MASTER AND SERVANT: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ biggest donor has stopped funding his disastrous 2024 campaign and is demanding he make huge changes to his culture wars, stat! [The Guardian]
BABY STEPS: As of today (August 7), more gay and bisexual men in the US will be allowed to donate blood, but there’s still a catch. [NBC News]
IDOL BEHAVIOR: Adam Lambert claps back at online trolls after they made homophobic comments about his boyfriend’s appearance when photos of the couple out on a date went viral. [Buzzfeed]
REST IN POWER: Paris Is Burning star and ballroom legend Carmen Xtravaganza passed away from cancer at the age 62. Watch the trailblazer discuss her journey in a clip from the 2006 documentary How Do I Look:
HATE CRIME: A teen suspect has been charged with the murder of O’Shae Sibley, the gay man stabbed to death while voguing at a Brooklyn gas station. [CBS News]
‘MEMBA HIM: Aughts pop star Ne-Yo backpedalled and apologized to the LGBTQ+ community one day after sharing his thoughts on gender identity and criticizing parents that support their transgender kids. [Billboard]
JUST DESSERTS: The entire staff of a Cinnabon store in California have gone on strike after a franchise executive allegedly banned all Pride flags and decorations at the location. [LGBTQNation]
SIZZLIN’ DISH: Celebrity chef Ronnie Woo proved he can definitely raise the heat outside the kitchen with his latest bikini thirst trap.
SEEING RED: Florida reverses ban on AP Psychology and will allow it to be taught to HS students with the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity topics despite the state’s draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law. [USA Today]
DISCO IS DEAD: Twinks are in tears as Dua Lipa says her next album isn’t being released until 2024 and it won’t sound like her previous dance bops. [Uproxx]
CHURCH OF THE POISON MIND: The Pope made vaguely accepting comments saying the Catholic Church is “open to everyone” even though it won’t allow gays to marry or women to become priests. [The Week]
SAY MY NAME: After omitting Lizzo‘s name from “Break My Soul” last week following allegations of abuse and wrongdoing from the “About Damn Time” singer’s dancers, Beyonce once again included her in the mix during her DC concert.
abfab
10 10 10s across the board!
Long live THE Royal House of LaBeija!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
dbmcvey
I love that DeSantis’ benefactor is pulling funding NOW as if his candidate wasn’t doing this for the last few years.
trell
but it does put him on the spot. – The donor is refusing to give further funding unless DeSantis changes his approach to more moderate. The initial response was something like “Donors don’t set the policies. The governor does”….
….but without donors, the governor won’t achieve what he wants. Without public support, the governor won’t last very long.
So, DeSantis has 2 options. – He can either continue his schtick and lose support of his donors and watch the rest of his campaign go down the toilet, or start changing his pitch and policies so that they are less draconian, which will make him look even weaker and more desperate than before.
He can always pimp out his Karen, but I don’t think you can win an election on $2.50
woodroad34
doesn’t really matter if he changes his la faccia….it’ll be a mask to hide the scheisse underneath
Brian
The summary for the Florida news story isn’t quite right, though. If you read the entire USA Today article, you see that there are some districts that have canceled their AP Psychology course. Maybe they’ll reconsider next year, but this year’s decisions have already been finalized.
The policy is pretty crazy. They began by focusing on kindergarten through third grade, and then practically overnight they extended it to twelfth grade. By then, students should be taking classes like biology — topics that can *only* be taught by mentioning anatomy and sex. Any kid coming out of Florida is going to be a tad bit dumber than other kids.
abfab
The proof of that is in the pudding. : )
barryaksarben
I live in Florida and they started this by saying. we only mean it at the lower grade levels and small kids and you would be sick to oppose this with the very youngest but they were lying all along and went right to high schools and colleges to wipe gays off the educational map all together. PIGS
cuteguy
Duh-Santis did the impossible and has become a bigger loser than trump
abfab
The wife (Eddie Munster and/or Spot) must be throwing temper tantrums.