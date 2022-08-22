Ron Johnson’s latest remarks have everyone wondering, “How can one man be so very dumb?”

Ron Johnson’s doomed reelection campaign appears to be in a total freefall, with the Wisconsin senator seemingly admitting to that fake electors scheme just days after walking back his support for same-sex marriage after seeing his poll numbers tank.

A new Marquette Law survey released last week found Johnson trailing his Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes, by seven points, which is well outside the margin of error.

Coincidentally, just days after the poll was released, Johnson told local media that he’s not sure anymore if Congress should codify same-sex marriage, mere weeks saying he saw “no reason to oppose” the Respect for Marriage Act.

Instead, the embattled senator said he’d like to focus on protecting religious freedom.

“That is the concern right there,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’re working on an amendment, as well, before I’d ever support that.”

Last month, Johnson called the Respect for Marriage Act unnecessary, saying he believed SCOTUS would never overturn same-sex marriage. Though he added there was “no reason to oppose” the legislation.

“Unlike Roe v. Wade, I do not see any scenario in which the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell,” he said. “The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit.”

He continued, “Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it.”

Apparently, however, he feels differently today.

Johnson now says he has concerns over what impact the Respect for Marriage Act might have on religious freedom protections and that he would like to see sweeping changes to the bill’s text.

“I said at the time I had no reason to oppose it,” he told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think there are a lot of people with reasons and very legitimate issues in terms of religious freedom.”

“I think that needs to be considered and addressed.”

So, why the sudden change of heart?

Well, it could be those terrible poll numbers.

It could also have something to do with the ever-growing scrutiny he’s been under for his alleged involvement in Donald Trump‘s failed coup and that slate of fake electors his office was supposed to hand Vice President Mike Pence in order to help overturn the 2020 election.

Over the weekend, Johnson confirmed he’s been talking to the January 6 committee and also seemed to admit to breaking the law, though he insisted it was only for “a couple of seconds.”

Ron Johnson won't testify to the Jan. 6 Committee because he only plotted to overthrow the election for "a couple seconds." "I had virtually no involvement!" he said. "Literally, my involvement lasted seconds. OK?" pic.twitter.com/vsTZSCqkYj — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 21, 2022

“I think I fielded three texts, and sent two, and talked to my chief of staff that somebody wants you to deliver something,” Johnson told his local ABC station. “I knew nothing about it.”

“I had virtually no involvement. My involvement lasted seconds.”

Hmmm. It sure seems like Johnson is using the divisive same-sex marriage/religious freedom issue to distract people from those “couple of seconds.”

