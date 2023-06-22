Rumor has it Trump’s got his eye on this potential running mate and–surprise!–she’s awful

The 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries are still several months away. Donald Trump hasn’t received his party’s nomination, but he’s already reportedly vetting potential running mates and, word on the street is, he might’ve even landed on one.

Rumor has it South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace is at the top of the one term, twice impeached, twice indicted ex-president’s short list after her recent defenses of him over that whole classified documents scandal.

Mace has hit the media circuit pretty hard over the last two weeks, going on numerous daytime and primetime news programs to voice her undying support for Trump as he faces 37 criminal charges, including violating the Espionage Act, over his alleged mishandling of government documents.

“I’m not a shill, but I see this, and I see how unfair it’s been,” Mace told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner earlier this month. She was the first member of Congress to go on the conservative propaganda network and speak in support of him after his most recent indictment.

She has also blasted the DOJ and the Biden administration of trying to stop Democrats’ “No. 1 opponent for the presidency” and has been drawing false equivalences between what’s going on with Trump and Hunter Biden’s misdemeanor tax charges.

Hunter Biden gets a slap on the wrist for federal tax and gun crimes but they want to give Donald Trump a death sentence.



“Equal justice under the law.” — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 20, 2023

It’s a far cry from the things she said about the ex-president back in 2021, when she criticized his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and inspire a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, which, BTW, he’ll likely be indicted for soon.

“Every accomplishment that Republicans have made over the last four years, including [what] President Trump has [made], were wiped out in just a few short hours,” she told reporters shortly after January 6. Then she voted against impeaching him.

But Mace is famous for talking out of both sides of her mouth.

When it comes to LGBTQ+ issues specifically, she supports both “religious freedom” laws that make it legal to discriminate against queer people, as well as same-sex marriage, saying gay couples deserve to be “as happily or miserably married as straight couples”, and in 2021, she told The Washington Examiner, “I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality. No one should be discriminated against,” but then she also opposed the Equality Act.

For months, Trump has been widely considered the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president in 2024, but recent polling shows his support among primary voters is slipping.

An Emerson College national poll released today found that, while he still leads the Republican field, he’s down 3 points from a previous poll conducted in April. Meanwhile, his closest opponent, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, is up 5 points.

And a CNN survey released earlier this week showed his support among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents has dipped 6 points since just last month, while support for DeSantis has remained unchanged.

During an appearance on Fox News this morning, Mace was asked whether she would be open to being Trump’s running mate should be win the party’s nomination, and she replied, “I’m flattered by the question. We need to have a woman on the ticket. We need a woman who can reach out to independent and suburban women, but we’re a long way from that process.”

Politico floats Nancy Mace as a possible VP for Trump.



"I'm flattered by the question. We need to have a woman on the ticket. We need a woman who can reach out to independent and suburban women but we're a long way from that process." pic.twitter.com/Q6BnNXp5IC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 22, 2023

A long way indeed. The first Republican primary debate isn’t until August 23, and the first Republican primary election won’t happen until next February.

In the meantime, Trump has 37 criminal counts to fight in federal court, plus 34 felony counts to fight in New York, with another indictment expected soon out of Georgia pertaining to his alleged meddling in the 2020 election results there, and another federal indictment expected soon over his alleged involvement in January 6, plus an ongoing civil case filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

It’s gonna be a wild summer, folx!