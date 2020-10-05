Ryan Murphy just revealed his next Netflix series and it’s a doozy

Television producing dynamo and svengali of queer content Ryan Murphy has just announced his newest project: a biopic series of gay serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Deadline reports that Murphy will produce the new show for Netflix along with longtime collaborator Ian Brennan. Janet Mock and Carl Franklin will also direct the show, with Mock also set to write episodes as well.

Jeffrey Dahmer became a household name after the revelation that he had seduced, murdered, and eaten at least 17 men during the 1980s and 90s in the American midwest. His story took an even more scandalous turn when it was revealed law enforcement could have stopped and apprehended his killing spree on at least 10 occasions, though Dahmer’s status as a young, white man often allowed him to escape detection. Attitudes about the LGBTQ community within law enforcement also played a role. Courts eventually convicted Dahmer of 16 murders. He himself was murdered in prison in 1994 at age 34.

Related: Ryan Murphy shares exciting Netflix news

The new show, tentatively titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will chronicle Dahmer’s killing spree, his ability to evade police and the live stories of his victims. The show will also detail Dahmer’s troubled, religious upbringing, with Oscar-nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) set to play Dahmer’s father.

Currently, the creative team has launched a nationwide search for the actor to play Dahmer himself. Numerous biopics and horror films have portrayed the killer over the years, featuring actors including Jeremy Renner and Ross Lynch as the killer.

Monster marks the latest in a series of collaborations between Murphy and Netflix, following Hollywood, The Boys in the Band, The Politician and Ratched, all released earlier this year. No release date for the new series has been announced.