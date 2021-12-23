Sandra Bernhard just got brutally honest about her former BFF Madonna

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly. We all, as performers, work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.
What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.’ And, I guess, for a while, we had a real friendship. But it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”Sandra Bernhard speaking to the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast about her former BFF Madonna.
View this post on Instagram
Related: Sandra Bernhard is done talking about her relationship with Madonna, so stop asking about it!
One Comment
jayceecook
It’s sad because Madonna obviously seems like she has to be “on” all the time. I feel like that is what SB is saying in a way. Most people can’t or don’t want to always be “on”. I don’t honestly think she’s had any real friends in the past 20 years. At least not public ones with fellow musicians and entertainers. I’m not even sure Rosie still talks with her.