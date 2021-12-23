Sandra Bernhard just got brutally honest about her former BFF Madonna

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly. We all, as performers, work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.

What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.’ And, I guess, for a while, we had a real friendship. But it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”Sandra Bernhard speaking to the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast about her former BFF Madonna.