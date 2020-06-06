Scruff, Jack’d join Grindr in eliminating race filter

Gay dating apps Scruff and Jack’d will follow the lead of Grindr in eliminating race-based filters in user searches.
Perry Street Software, the company that owns both Scruff and Jack’d, issued a statement Tuesday via Scruff’s Twitter account. The company also said it would make donations to advocacy groups Color of Change and to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute in solidarity with the ongoing protests against police brutality around the United States.
We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism and historic oppression of the Black community. Black Lives Matter. Below are some of the actions that we will be taking. pic.twitter.com/NOBgTQqfq3
— SCRUFF (@scruffapp) June 2, 2020
“We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism and historic oppression of the Black community,” the statement began. “Black Lives Matter.”
Related: Grindr marks the start of Pride month by ditching its ethnicity filter
“Our community is no stranger to fighting a status quo that tells us we don’t matter”, the statement read. “In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black Americans, to be silent is to be complicit. We recognize that awareness is no substitute for action, and so we call on our community to do what it does best: organize, fight oppression and create change.”
“We commit to continue to make product improvements that address racism and unconscious bias across our apps. In 2018 we removed ethnicity as a default display option on profiles; we will soon be making further changes to make sure ethnicity is not searchable.”
Dating apps like Grindr, Scruff and Jack’d have come under renewed fire in the wake of the nationwide protests for allowing users to sort potential dates by race. Critics point out that eliminating or preferring entire groups of people based on ethnicity fosters and systemizes racism both inside and outside the queer community.
4 Comments
Black Pegasus
I agree with this action, however I can also predict problems ahead. Now ALL races will have to show up at the same virtual pub if they want a date/fling. It will be a crowded mess. lol
Prax07
This really changes nothing, just going to be using the Block feature more.
Neoprene
But I like filtering out the white guys.
Chrisk
“we removed ethnicity as a default display option on profiles”
Many users have already removed themselves into the other or mixed category. The real question is why are you ashamed of your race? I like all races. Be proud of it.
So freaking ridiculous. Preference does not = racism. Yeah, rejection sucks but we all have to put on our big boy pants and face it. As others have pointed out it just means more blocking.