‘Sense8’ hunk Miguel Ángel Silvestre gushes over Ricky Martin & addresses opening an OnlyFans

Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre has had our attention since playing a closeted action hero living with his boyfriend in Mexico City in The Wachowskis’ 2015 Netflix science fiction drama Sense8.

Prior to garnering international fame, he was quite successful in his native Spain appearing on TV shows like: Motivos Personales, Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, and Velvet. He also appeared in Pedro Almodóvar’s 2013 musical comedy I’m So Excited.

In the year’s since Sense8 was cancelled way too soon, the 41-year-old has racked up a string of high-profile credits with roles on season 3 of Netflix’s hit Narcos, season 5 of the streaming giant’s crime drama Money Heist, and lead roles on Max’s horror thriller 30 Coins, and the Paramount+ Spanish-language mystery series The Envoys.

In other words, Silverstre is booked and busy.

On top of that, his good looks don’t hurt either!

While attending the Mexico City premiere of the second season of The Envoys, Silvestre was asked a slew of questions surrounding his career and personal life.

It was while walking the red carpet that he was asked his thoughts about getting public praise by Ricky Martin after the pop superstar commented on one of Slilvestre’s sizzling shirtless posts on Instagram.

Back in March, Silvestre shared a photo of his Esquire Spain cover in which the actor appears completely in the buff. The sizzling snap was praised by hordes of Silvestre’s followers including Martin, who commented: “Guapura” and included the fire and praise hands emojis.

At the time, Martin’s husband, now ex, Jwan Yosef also commented on the photo by adding fire and star emojis.

Nine months later, Silvestre responded to getting compliments from Martin, as well as from other male fans, by returning the love.

“Well, with a lot of pride and even more so coming in that case from Ricky Martin, who I also say is beautiful,” Silvestre said, according to a video uploaded by local journalist Ismael Muta.

“I have been listening to him since I was very little, then I was lucky enough to find him. He is a beautiful man in every way and I feel very flattered.”

However, no amount of flattery may get the gorgeous actor to jump into the adult content business. When asked if he’s considered starting an OnlyFans account, Silvestre dashed the dreams of thirsty fans around the world.

“No, no I have not thought about that,” he said while laughing, before adding, “Let me ask my mom to see what she thinks.”

And while inquiring minds may want to know if Silvestre has a significant other, he refused to divulge the status of his dating life when asked if he was single or in a relationship.

“I don’t talk about my private life,” he said very graciously. “But thank you for asking.”

Watch the entire Spanish-language interview below:

Back in 2017, Silvestre enjoyed a close friendship with his Narcos co-star Pedro Pascal.

While their characters were on opposite sides of the drug cartel wars, in real life the duo bonded like bros.

“What happened was that we had this pretty intense sequence that we had to shoot in Cartagena and Cartagena is a very fun city. And so we stayed the weekend, and we took advantage of being there and having a good time,” Pascal told E! News. “He’s just a really good friend.”

They also have pretty good dance moves!

While Silvestre doesn’t discuss his romantic affairs, he previously divulged how proud he was to play a gay character on Sense8.

“I should say that I honour the character and I feel proud of him, and I will do whatever it takes to play it. So, it is flattering if people think that I am gay, because I play [the role] with love and I don’t try to be shady when I’m playing it,” he said in a 2018 interview.

“I felt comfortable when I was playing Lito. I felt comfortable with his emotions, with his desires.”

Fans can watch more of Silvestre on season two of The Envoys on Paramount+ and season 2 of 30 Coins on Max. And peep more of his amazing photos and videos from Instagram below: