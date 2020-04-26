Sex doll sales spike amid social distancing

Sex toy manufacturer Sex Doll Genie has reported a major spike in sales as social distancing forces singles–and couples–to avoid finding new sex partners.

The company has already sold more dolls in the first quarter of this year than in the whole of 2019. Statistics also show an increase in the number of male sex dolls to queer men and women. The company has even expanded workforce to keep up with demand.

“We are seeing the sex doll industry go through a revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic with a huge increase in orders from both couples and male and single females,” company spokesperson Janet Stevensen told GayStarNews. “Couples who have been quarantined together seem to be much more open to trying something new after possibly experimenting more during the lockdown. We are also seeing more single men and women placing orders for the first time. We think this is because they view solo play as a safer alternative to dating apps.”

A doll made by Sex Doll Genie retails at just over $2,000, with male dolls costing slightly more than their female counterparts (we won’t ask why). With social distancing policies still firmly in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sex Doll Genie anticipates higher demand for the foreseeable future.