instastuds

Shawn Mendes’ shirtless hike, Jwan Yosef’s new line, & Dan Amboyer’s fresh bed

By

This week Madonna slipped back into one of her most iconic outfits, Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke got intimate, and a South Carolina teacher got fired for talking gay bears. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ashley McKenzie went for a swim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley McKenzie (@ashleyjudo)

Jwan Yosef dropped a new line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef)

Chris Salvatore made a friend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Derek Hough cracked a joke.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Vinny wore white.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V (@notkalkoffee)

Jared Leto got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Maluma missed Mexico.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Laith Ashley felt himself.

Lewis Hamilton hit the gym.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Shomari Francis changed his hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Jake Shears showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Shears (@jakeshears)

Shawn Mendes followed the trail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Wilson Cruz took a bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Arthur Nory rocked shades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

Elliott Norris went to Coachella.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Lil Nas X wore blue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

Milan Christopher flexed.

Dan Amboyer stayed in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer)

Omar Sharif Jr. set sail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by . (@omarsharifjr)

Victor Turpin made some friends.

And Joey Zauzig tasted paradise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Zauzig (@joeyzauzig)