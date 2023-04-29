Shawn Mendes’ shirtless hike, Jwan Yosef’s new line, & Dan Amboyer’s fresh bed

This week Madonna slipped back into one of her most iconic outfits, Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke got intimate, and a South Carolina teacher got fired for talking gay bears. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ashley McKenzie went for a swim.
View this post on Instagram
Jwan Yosef dropped a new line.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore made a friend.
View this post on Instagram
Derek Hough cracked a joke.
View this post on Instagram
Vinny wore white.
View this post on Instagram
Jared Leto got some sun.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma missed Mexico.
View this post on Instagram
Laith Ashley felt himself.
View this post on Instagram
Lewis Hamilton hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Shomari Francis changed his hair.
View this post on Instagram
Jake Shears showed off.
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes followed the trail.
View this post on Instagram
Wilson Cruz took a bath.
View this post on Instagram
Arthur Nory rocked shades.
View this post on Instagram
Elliott Norris went to Coachella.
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas X wore blue.
View this post on Instagram
Milan Christopher flexed.
View this post on Instagram
Dan Amboyer stayed in bed.
View this post on Instagram
Omar Sharif Jr. set sail.
View this post on Instagram
Victor Turpin made some friends.
View this post on Instagram
And Joey Zauzig tasted paradise.
View this post on Instagram
3 Comments
ShaverC
Why is Queerty desperately trying to make Omar Sharif Jr happen?
abfab
We’re all asking the same about you.
ShaverC
I’m happening? Thanks abfab.