Tampa Bay Rays players ditch their Pride night jerseys, lest they be mistaken for tolerant people

According to five pitchers for the Tampa Bay Rays, there’s no rainbows in baseball!
Pride night at Tropicana Field was apparently just too much for five of the pitchers on the Rays’ roster, who all felt the need to abandon the team’s special one-night-only rainbow logo jerseys for their regular outfits.
Players Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson all refused to wear the uniforms required by their jobs for the night.
Despite treating this innocuous rainbow badge like the Mark of the Beast, the players wanted to make it clear that they “welcome and love” the queer community.
Jason Adam stated, “We love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”
Adam went on to say, “It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle to abstain from that behavior.”
He is, of course, referring to [heretofore undiscovered scripture quoting Jesus as specifically condemning queerness].
This situation has social media delving once again into the conversation of using religion to justify blatant homophobia, and many are just plain tired of it.
5 Tampa Bay Rays players removed the rainbow patch placed on their uniforms for Pride Month because of their religious beliefs. It can’t be because they are Christian because Jesus loved everybody. So essentially they are telling their LGBTQ fans that they don’t count.
— Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) June 7, 2022
If your religious beliefs keep you from wearing a symbol of accepting everyone, then you don’t actually accept everyone.
— The Barrelman’s Burner 🍺⚾️ (@barrelman_mke) June 6, 2022
Jesus: “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you” (John 15:12)
Five Tampa Bay Rays: “No thanks, it’s against my religion”
— Dan (@behindhomeplate) June 6, 2022
Why do the marginalized always get so angry when I marginalize them? It was so much better when society didn’t care about their feelings 🙁
— Kel Varnsen (@KelVarnsen_) June 5, 2022
I’d honestly respect them more if they didn’t do that “oh no i accept everyone” thing while shrinking into a corncob in fear that they’ll be deservedly derided for their terrible viewpoint
— Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) June 5, 2022
Reminds me of the group of Brooklyn Dodgers who refused to play with Jackie Robinson because of their “beliefs”.
— Bill Carle (@BillCarle1) June 6, 2022
Abstain from … loving your neighbor as yourself?
Or do you follow a different Jesus?
— J.Dave (@JDaveCA) June 6, 2022
When did Jesus ever even imply he was anti-gay? They’ll never be able to answer that.
— Kevin E. McCarthy 🇺🇦- ONLY VOTING MATTERS!! (@cook4beginners) June 6, 2022
We don’t have to “respect” bigotry. We don’t have to “respect” racism. We don’t have to “respect” misogyny and homophobia. We can respect someone who thinks we should spend more on defense and less on social problems, but we don’t have to respect people who devalue others.
— Julie (@fitswimmer09) June 6, 2022
It would be cool if those 5 guys wore “I’m a homophobe hiding behind Christianity” patches.
— Ashley Perry (@AshleyPerry42) June 6, 2022
At the end of the day, if these players don’t want to wear the uniform assigned by their employer, they have every right in the world to quit before next year’s Pride night rolls around. Best of luck to them!
For baseball content the gays can actually look forward to, here’s the teaser for A League of Their Own that just dropped today. The series lands on Prime Video August 12th:
johncp56
what they think their men,! hiding behind Religions little cowardly!!, can not even support other humans, or kids that need to know they are ok
blackhook
Reason #10,007 that Christianity — and *all* organized religion — is the biggest fraud in history.
abfab
RIght when you think these jocks are somewhat manly they go and open their stupid traps. One day they will all look back and realize how childish they were. AND FYI, Jesus was bi.
jt1990
Baseball is a dying sport, this was more a publicity stunt than hating on gays. Most baseball players I have known (maybe surprisingly) weren’t what I’d call ‘manly’ either. The ones from high school and college at least, were often catty and effeminate. And they certainly weren’t the fastest or strongest athletes in the school. Apart from the ‘gross factor’ (constantly spitting tobaccer juice, digging in their pants to scratch themselves in full view of fans, etc), they seem to have lots in common with the stereotypical gay male. PS Not choosing a side here, just being truthful. However, I do hope this brings comfort to those triggered by this tragedy.
Boo Radley
I’m really not as offended by this as I am supposed to be. First of all, it’s MLB, about which I could not possibly care less. Secondly, it’s a Florida team, and let’s face it, Florida. And finally, I don’t think anyone should be forced to celebrate, or even acknowledge Pride if they don’t want to, as long as they are not denigrating it or trying to prevent it from happening. Why give the religious right more martyrs for their fake outrage?
JaredNorthcutt30
Oh no! People don’t agree with my worldviews! Welcome to America, Charlie and Queerty. Welcome to America.
abfab
You’re common.
Kangol2
Five right-wing White “Christians” who absolutely refuse to do the decent thing and honor LGBTQ fans by wearing this insignia. Of course these zealots do the whole “love” the gay person but essentially condemn same-sexual “behavior,” demonstrating that they have no clue of what’s in the Four Gospels. Jesus Christ encourages many things but He never said a single word against same-sexual behavior. He did condemn a number of other things, though, including mistreating others. They can all go gag on a resin bag!
abfab
May thier ball-cups malfuntion as they get laughed off the field. Karma is a stiff bat…..
Heywood Jablowme
This is the team that was originally called the Tampa Bay DEVIL RAYS (after a fish), but after ten years and endless whining from Christians they changed it to Tampa Bay Rays (as in rays of sunshine).
abfab
And there it is. Author Christopher Hitchen spells it out quite well on this entire subject in his book “God Is Not Great: How Religion Poisons Everything”. These people are deranged and unfortunatley will never read a book that might open their minds, even just a little bit.
Tombear
I love you but go to Hell!
LMG
Is that sound you hear that of a closet door opening? And didn’t Jesus say that you shouldn’t chew tobacco; it’s not healthy? And wasn’t it someone in the OLD TESTAMENT who blew his fog horn about homosexuality? – Leviticus 18:22 or 20:13 – “If a man lies with another man as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination…. How about Leviticus 19:28 – “…do not mark your skin with tattoos….” Let’s ask the Papacy for an opinion, though I wouldn’t want to embarrass anyone. And what’s the real meaning behind the Boy Scouts’ motto: “Be prepared”? And what would Ron DeSantis have to say on this matter, he who thinks he knows all about things gay?
Yooper
If they don’t want to wear a rainbow logo, fine, no one should be forced to don any type speciality logo, they have a standard uniform they can wear. At minimum we know where they stand on the subject and why (insert some baffling biblical nonsense) and history will not be on their side. Besides, they may evolve moving forward in life, like many do, who knows, we may someday see some of these very persons sporting a rainbow logo in support of a pride night or other event.