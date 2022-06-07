foul ball

Tampa Bay Rays players ditch their Pride night jerseys, lest they be mistaken for tolerant people

According to five pitchers for the Tampa Bay Rays, there’s no rainbows in baseball!

Pride night at Tropicana Field was apparently just too much for five of the pitchers on the Rays’ roster, who all felt the need to abandon the team’s special one-night-only rainbow logo jerseys for their regular outfits.

Players Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson all refused to wear the uniforms required by their jobs for the night.

Despite treating this innocuous rainbow badge like the Mark of the Beast, the players wanted to make it clear that they “welcome and love” the queer community.

Jason Adam stated, “We love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Adam went on to say, “It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle to abstain from that behavior.”

He is, of course, referring to [heretofore undiscovered scripture quoting Jesus as specifically condemning queerness].

This situation has social media delving once again into the conversation of using religion to justify blatant homophobia, and many are just plain tired of it.

At the end of the day, if these players don’t want to wear the uniform assigned by their employer, they have every right in the world to quit before next year’s Pride night rolls around. Best of luck to them!

