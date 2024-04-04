Ted Cruz’s reelection campaign just got rocked by a new scandal & he’s completely melting down

Ted Cruz senses the end might be near.

The unpopular Texas senator is freaking about his reelection race, as well as a burgeoning scandal involving his sketchy podcast deal with iHeart Media.

In an appearance Wednesday on Fox News, Cruz sounded the alarm about his general election opponent, Rep. Colin Allred. The former NFL player and Baylor alum appears to be out of central casting, which seems to be making “Cancún Ted” very, very nervous.

“My opponent, a liberal Democrat named Colin Allred, is outraising Beto O’Rourke, my last opponent, 3-1,” he complained. “They’re flooding millions of dollars into Texas, and the reason is simple. You remember my last reelect, was a 3-point race, I won by 2.6%. So Chuck Schumer, his view is, he floods millions into Texas, he gains three points, and that’s how they win.”

Cruz may be craven, but he’s no dummy! He’s one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents in the Senate, given his narrow 2018 victory over O’Rourke, and slew of controversies and missteps. Most infamously, Cruz fled to Cancun while Texas was getting battered with historic winter storms, knocking out power for millions of his constituents.

According to Allred’s campaign, he raised $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Cruz’s $5.5 million.

While Cruz maintains a narrow fundraising advantage, that could change once the general election race ramps up. Given the widespread advantages for incumbents, it’s telling that the numbers are already so close.

Allred, who won the Democratic primary last month, is currently tied with Cruz at 41% in some polls. A Dallas-area rep., Allred is hitting Cruz on his selfishness, and longstanding opposition to abortion rights.

On The Daily Show Tuesday, Allred spelled out the dystopian nature of Texas’ abortion ban, which Cruz supports. As someone with two young children, he knows how personal the process can be.

“Those rooms, when you’re having close conversations with your doctor, they’re too small to have someone like Ted Cruz in there with you,” he said.

Later in the conversation, Allred pointed out that 26,000 women in Texas have been forced to birth their rapists’ child since Roe was overturned.

With a strong track record of supporting LGBTQ+ rights, Allred is running on individual liberty, a concept that Republicans claim to hold dear. But after 12 years in the Senate, it’s apparent that Cruz is guided by a different political philosophy: “What’s in it for me?”

There’s perhaps no greater example of Cruz’s self-aggrandizement than this thrice-weekly podcast, which is carried by iHeart Media. The radio network, which picked up Cruz’s show in 2022, has sent over $630,000 to his Super PAC since March 2023 (accounting for roughly one-third of the group’s contributions in that time frame).

The revelation over iHeart’s payments imply Cruz is lying about his podcast arrangement, considering the attention-seeking pol says he isn’t compensated for the endeavor.

But more importantly, it’s also probably illegal. Senators are prohibited from receiving gifts from registered lobbyists, which iHeart is.

When ABC 13 reporter Shannon Ryan confronted Cruz about his shady dealings, he imploded.

“It really is sad what’s happened to the media,” he fumed.

Notably, Cruz didn’t attempt to explain the questionable transactions. Instead, he criticized the media.

“You know, it really is sad what’s happened to the media, which is the media exists right now seemingly to parrot left-wing Democrat attacks,” he said. “So all the Democrats are left to do is make false personal attacks. I get you’re going to carry their water, but my request to you is simple: actually cover the issues!”

The issues, of course, aren’t on Cruz’s side, either. The senator better be careful what he wishes for!

